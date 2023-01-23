Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding update: The couple to get married at 4 pm today; read for more details

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding preparations have already begun at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple will exchange wedding vows today, January 23, in the afternoon.

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, is all set to marry Indian cricketer KL Rahul. They have been together for four years now. Even though KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty never confessed to being in a relationship, they were frequently photographed together on social media. 

    The couple will exchange wedding vows today, January 23, in the afternoon. According to reports, Athiya and KL Rahul will exchange wedding vows at 4 p.m. today. The wedding preparations have already begun at Shetty's Khandala property.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been dating for quite some time, will exchange wedding vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala estate. 

    According to an entertainment website, Athiya and KL Rahul will exchange wedding vows today at 4 p.m. in the company of their family and close friends. At 6:30 p.m., they will pose for the paparazzi after the rites.

    While the wedding has been kept very private, the pre-wedding festivities began on January 21 evening with a small cocktail reception. On January 22, mehendi and haldi were applied. The event is being held at Shetty's Khandala residence.

    The wedding wows will then be exchanged among close relatives and friends. Following the ceremony, both families and the couple will organise a lavish wedding celebration in Mumbai and Bengaluru for their friends and industry colleagues.

    Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was most recently seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. In the movie, she was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut in Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She also appeared in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor.

    We congratulate Athiya and KL Rahul!

