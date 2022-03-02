  • Facebook
    Aryan Khan drugs case: SRK's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy'

    NCB's Special Investigation Team revealed that Aryan Khan was not in possession of any drugs and also was not a part of a larger drugs conspiracy

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy' RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    After months of investigation, on October 3, 2021's Mumbai Cruise Drugs Bust case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that Aryan Khan was not a part of a larger drugs conspiracy. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan were sent to Bandra’s Arthur Road jail, where he spent more than 20 days after being arrested on October 3. 

    Later, Aryan Khan, alone with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail on October 28 and he walked out of jail on October 30. The latest news says that the SIT stated: “no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate".

    According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the SIT has revealed several irregularities in the raid on Cordelia that came during their investigation. Their key finding was that Aryan did not have any drugs; therefore, he did not have to surrender his moble and show his chats. 

    Also, Aryan Khan's chat did not indicate any international narcotics syndicate. The court had said that nothing objectionable was found in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

    Another key finding was the narcotics substance retrieved from the arrested in the case was shown as a single recovery. 

    There was no video-recorded happened during the NCB's cruise raid. As per the NCB manual, all raids should be recorded on video. Despite no evidence against Aryan, the SIT probe is not yet fully finished. The final report will be submitted in a couple of months to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. Aryan was arrested on October 2by the zonal director Sameer Wankhede. 

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
