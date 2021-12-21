  • Facebook
    Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to enter Bollywood? Here's what he is doing nowadays

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 7:58 PM IST
    The latest reports suggest that there are high chances that Aryan may assist him in making one of these films.

    Today we learned that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is planning to enter Bollywood. His parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, are also back to work after the drugs case fiasco. It is said that they are now making big plans for their son to make his Bollywood debut soon.
     

    Before joining the film industry, Aryan Khan was already a big name, all thanks to his father and his recent drug case that NCB allegedly caught him. Yes, for the last few weeks, Aryan and his family had gone through some tough times. After, Aryan was nabbed by the NCB at a drug raid on a cruise in October 2021. 

    Aryan had been accused of procuring and consuming drugs, but later in the probe, nothing was proved and he was back to his family after spending 28 days in jail. Now Aryan is slowly going back to his normal life and taking filmmaking classes of some of the renowned directors. He is also learning and understanding what goes behind the scenes and on the sets during filmmaking. Also Read: Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

    He is currently working with one of the major production houses in the country. Hence there are big chances that Aryan might join Aditya Chopra's YRF and Karan Johar's Dharma because both are very close to his father Shah Rukh Khan.
     

    According to reports, Aryan Khan has been spotted visiting YRF studios quite often and there is a rumour that he is working on some aspect of his father’s much-awaited film Pathan. The report also suggests that Aryan may assist Karan Johar in making his upcoming films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani or Takht. Also Read: Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

