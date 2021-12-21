Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to enter Bollywood? Here's what he is doing nowadays

The latest reports suggest that there are high chances that Aryan may assist him in making one of these films.

Today we learned that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is planning to enter Bollywood. His parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, are also back to work after the drugs case fiasco. It is said that they are now making big plans for their son to make his Bollywood debut soon.



Before joining the film industry, Aryan Khan was already a big name, all thanks to his father and his recent drug case that NCB allegedly caught him. Yes, for the last few weeks, Aryan and his family had gone through some tough times. After, Aryan was nabbed by the NCB at a drug raid on a cruise in October 2021.

Aryan had been accused of procuring and consuming drugs, but later in the probe, nothing was proved and he was back to his family after spending 28 days in jail. Now Aryan is slowly going back to his normal life and taking filmmaking classes of some of the renowned directors. He is also learning and understanding what goes behind the scenes and on the sets during filmmaking.

He is currently working with one of the major production houses in the country. Hence there are big chances that Aryan might join Aditya Chopra's YRF and Karan Johar's Dharma because both are very close to his father Shah Rukh Khan.

