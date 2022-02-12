  • Facebook
    Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, spotted at IPL auction; see pics

    Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were attending the auction for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. Their pictures have gone viral on social media.

    Shah Rukh Khan kids Aryan Khan Suhana Khan spotted at IPL auction
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan’s all grown-up kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have started to step into their father’s shoes already. On Friday, Aryan and Suhana were seen at the Pre-IPL Auction 2022; the brother-sister duo was attending the auction for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. The pictures of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the Pre-IPL Auction, which was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday, have gone viral since then. They were once again spotted on Saturday during the main IPL Auction 2022.

    In the pictures that are doing rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan’ children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, are seen sitting next to Kolkata Knight Riders’ managerial team members. They were also seen getting into a serious discussion with Venky Mysore, the CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment and the CEO, Managing Director of KKR. 

    It was not just Shah Rukh Khan’s children who were seen at the pre-auction. Juhi Chawla’s daughter, Jhanvi Mehta, also attended the event and was seen sittin next to Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Aryan chose to wear full sleeves shirt under which he wore a white t-shirt. Suhana also wore something similar; she wore a white shirt and a dark t-shirt under it. The siblings had their masks on.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drugs case: Arbaaz Merchant misses his ‘closest friend’; may file plea to request meeting Aryan

    Actor Juhi Chawla was delighted with the star kids attending the function and filling in for their parents. She took to Twitter to share her emotions and wrote: “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .”

    It is for the first time since Aryan Khan’s arrest in October last year that the Khan siblings were spotted together. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case. He spent nearly a month in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail before he was released on bail by the Bombay High Court in November. As for Suhana Khan, who often takes social media by storm with her posts, she recently came back from New York, USA.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
