Blackbuck poaching case: 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan

Many people were shocked by the most recent shooting outside Salman Khan's residence. The event was related to his Blackbuck poaching case. According to the President of the All India Bishnoi Society, Davendra Budiya said that the community would consider forgiving Salman if he visits the temple and asks for forgiveness.

The Blackbuck Poaching Case from 1998 does not appear to have left Salman Khan alone. Recently, a frightening occurrence occurred when gunshots were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. It was then linked to the Blackbuck Case because those detained had ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is reportedly unhappy with the actor for shooting an endangered animal.

Following the event, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Blackbuck are supposed to be holy to the Bishnoi community. Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang have been threatening Salman Khan and his family for quite some time. However, the leader of the Bishnoi community has declared that they are prepared to forgive Salman Khan if he apologises.

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, offered a public apology on his behalf and asked the Bishnoi community for forgiveness. Davendra Budiya, President of the All India Bishnoi Society, responded, saying that if Salman Khan visits the temple and pleads for forgiveness, the community will consider forgiving him.

As per a report in news agency, Davendra Budiya said, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but Salman committed it." The statement went on to say that Salman Khan should take an oath that he will never commit a similar mistake again. He should also try to preserve animals and the environment.

"If he does this, a decision of the society to forgive him will be considered," reportedly quoted Davendra Budiya.

It remains to be seen how Salman would respond to this. Security surrounding Salman and his family has increased following the fire incident. Numerous arrests have been made in this case. Salman has returned to work and needs to pay more attention to the effort made. Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan discussed the event in public.

Salman Khan received 5 years of severe jail in the Blackbuck Poaching Case. However, she was eventually given bail. The lawsuit stems from the time Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and others went hunting while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain.

