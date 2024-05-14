Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? Here's what we know

    Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre finally reacted to link-ups between actor and cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Also, she talked about Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's love proposal long ago. 

    Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Sonali Bendre, a beacon of grace and poise in Indian cinema, has captivated audiences with her stunning looks and exceptional talent. Her journey to stardom began in the 1990s, when she became a national crush, and her films, including Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Diljale, Duplicate, and many more, garnered widespread love and acclaim. Sonali's beauty not only won the hearts of her fans but also caught the attention of other celebrities, including the renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

    In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonali Bendre responded to widespread hearsay from the 1990s, in which Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar confessed that he would kidnap the diva if she did not accept his proposal. Sonali responded several years later, saying she finds it impossible to believe the cricketer would have said something like that. In her words: “I don’t know how true this is, even in those times there used to be fake news.”

    Also Read: Urfi Javed goes BALD? Here's the truth to actress' no hair look photo; Read on

    Moving on, Sonali Bendre confessed that in real life, she is not a cricket lover, but rather her husband, Goldie Behl, and their kid, are. Furthermore, the actress confessed that she dislikes coming to cricket stadiums to watch IPL matches since she finds them unpleasant and noisy. She expressed: “Yes…in the start of the tournament. But it’s too hot out there [in the stadium] and so much noise, making quite uncomfortable to sit.” 

    Back then, link-ups between actresses and cricketers were extremely prevalent, and many real-world couples married one other for life. A hypothetical scenario emerged between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Back then, widespread speculation was that the cricketer had a tremendous infatuation on her and even wanted to marry her.

    Also Read: Ananya Panday in HOT BIKINI: Actress shares SEXY throwback vacation pictures

    He even kept a photograph of Sonali in his wallet. Furthermore, his sentiments were so intense at the time that Shoaib threatened to abduct Sonali in one of his interviews if she would not accept his proposal. However, years later, Shoaib Akhtar came out and corrected the record, stating that he never said all of those words in the first place. 

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed goes BALD? Here's the truth to actress' no hair look photo; Read on ATG

    Urfi Javed goes BALD? Here's the truth to actress' no hair look photo; Read on

    Blackbuck poaching case 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan RBA

    Blackbuck poaching case: 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan

    Saif Ali Khan COVERS Kareena Kapoor's tatto on his arm; VIRAL picture leave fans confused ATG

    Saif Ali Khan COVERS Kareena Kapoor's tatto on his arm; VIRAL picture leave fans confused

    Jackie Shroff files lawsuit in Delhi HC to protect personality rights over misusing his name 'Bidhu' and voice RKK

    Jackie Shroff files lawsuit in Delhi HC to protect personality rights over misusing his name 'Bidhu' and voice

    Leopard enters Premas Rang Yave sets in Kolhapur RBA

    SHOCKING: Leopard enters 'Premas Rang Yave' sets in Kolhapur (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    7 proven ways to extend the life of your refrigerator gcw eai

    7 proven ways to extend the life of your refrigerator

    Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: How much did celebs score in their 12th board exams RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: 12th board marks of celebrities

    Karnataka: Private photos of Kolar Gram Panchayat officers kissing go viral, woman files sexual assault case vkp

    Karnataka: Private photos of Kolar Gram Panchayat officers kissing go viral, woman files sexual assault case

    UNBELIEVABLE Lighting dramatically illuminates world's most volatile volcanoes in Guatemala (WATCH) snt

    UNBELIEVABLE! Lighting dramatically illuminates world's most volatile volcanoes in Guatemala (WATCH)

    AAP to be named as accused in alleged liquor policy scam, ED tells Delhi HC gcw

    AAP to be named as accused in alleged liquor policy scam, ED tells Delhi HC

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon