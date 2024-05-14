Did Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar propose Sonali Bendre? Here's what we know

Sonali Bendre, a beacon of grace and poise in Indian cinema, has captivated audiences with her stunning looks and exceptional talent. Her journey to stardom began in the 1990s, when she became a national crush, and her films, including Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Diljale, Duplicate, and many more, garnered widespread love and acclaim. Sonali's beauty not only won the hearts of her fans but also caught the attention of other celebrities, including the renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonali Bendre responded to widespread hearsay from the 1990s, in which Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar confessed that he would kidnap the diva if she did not accept his proposal. Sonali responded several years later, saying she finds it impossible to believe the cricketer would have said something like that. In her words: “I don’t know how true this is, even in those times there used to be fake news.”

Moving on, Sonali Bendre confessed that in real life, she is not a cricket lover, but rather her husband, Goldie Behl, and their kid, are. Furthermore, the actress confessed that she dislikes coming to cricket stadiums to watch IPL matches since she finds them unpleasant and noisy. She expressed: “Yes…in the start of the tournament. But it’s too hot out there [in the stadium] and so much noise, making quite uncomfortable to sit.”

Back then, link-ups between actresses and cricketers were extremely prevalent, and many real-world couples married one other for life. A hypothetical scenario emerged between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Back then, widespread speculation was that the cricketer had a tremendous infatuation on her and even wanted to marry her.

He even kept a photograph of Sonali in his wallet. Furthermore, his sentiments were so intense at the time that Shoaib threatened to abduct Sonali in one of his interviews if she would not accept his proposal. However, years later, Shoaib Akhtar came out and corrected the record, stating that he never said all of those words in the first place.

