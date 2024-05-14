Kangana Ranaut assets: BJP leader has 6kg gold, 3 luxury cars and more

India News
Kangana Ranaut has assets worth over Rs 90 crore, including Rs 28.7 crore in movable assets and Rs 62.9 crore in immovable assets, according to her election affidavit.
The 37-year-old actor-turned-politician has Rs 2 lakh in cash on hand and nearly Rs 1.35 crore in bank balance.
Kangana also has properties in Mumbai, Punjab, and Manali, and owns three luxury cars, including a BMW, a Mercedes Benz, and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.91 crore.
The Bollywood actor also possesses 6.7 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, 60 kg worth Rs 50 lakh, and 14-carat diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore.
She has 50 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies in her name and her total liabilities stand at Rs 7.3 crore.
A total of eight criminal cases are registered against Kangana, including three for hurting religious sentiments, as declared by the BJP candidate in the poll documents.
Her poll opponent and Congress candidate, Vikramaditya Singh, has a total wealth of approximately Rs 96.70 crore.