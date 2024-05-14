India News

Kangana Ranaut assets: BJP leader has 6kg gold, 3 luxury cars and more

Assets declared

Kangana Ranaut has assets worth over Rs 90 crore, including Rs 28.7 crore in movable assets and Rs 62.9 crore in immovable assets, according to her election affidavit.

Cash and bank balance

The 37-year-old actor-turned-politician has Rs 2 lakh in cash on hand and nearly Rs 1.35 crore in bank balance.

Properties and luxury cars

Kangana also has properties in Mumbai, Punjab, and Manali, and owns three luxury cars, including a BMW, a Mercedes Benz, and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.91 crore.

Gold and other jewellery

The Bollywood actor also possesses 6.7 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, 60 kg worth Rs 50 lakh, and 14-carat diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore.

LIC policies

She has 50 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies in her name and her total liabilities stand at Rs 7.3 crore.

Criminal cases

A total of eight criminal cases are registered against Kangana, including three for hurting religious sentiments, as declared by the BJP candidate in the poll documents.

Contesting against...

Her poll opponent and Congress candidate, Vikramaditya Singh, has a total wealth of approximately Rs 96.70 crore.

