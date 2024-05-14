Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Saif Ali Khan COVERS Kareena Kapoor's tatto on his arm; VIRAL picture leave fans confused

    Saif Ali Khan has been known to conceal his tattoo featuring his wife Kareena's name, as seen in films like Jawaani Janeman

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 14, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    Saif Ali Khan has recently made headlines with a notable change in his appearance. Known for sporting a tattoo of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's name on his forearm, Saif was spotted at the airport with the tattoo seemingly covered up by a new symbol. Fans have been left speculating about the reason behind this alteration.

    While it remains unclear whether Saif has replaced the tattoo or if it's a temporary cover-up for a film role, this isn't the first time he has concealed the tattoo for a movie. In the past, for films like 'Jawaani Janeman,' Saif has made similar adjustments to his appearance.

    The tattoo in question, featuring Kareena's name in Hindi, holds sentimental value as it was inked during their dating years before they tied the knot in 2012. The couple shares two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

    In terms of Saif's professional endeavors, he is currently gearing up for the release of 'Devara,' a Telugu-language film starring Jr NTR and marking Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the South film industry. In this movie, Saif will portray the role of a police officer.

    Additionally, Saif is involved in a project with Siddharth Anand, which is slated for release on Netflix. While details about this film remain undisclosed, it is expected to feature intense action sequences and showcase Saif in a new and dynamic avatar.

    Moreover, the actor is reportedly in discussions with Priyadarshan for a thriller film where he might portray the character of a blind man. If finalized, shooting for this project is expected to take place in July and August.

    ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani set to grace Women in Cinema gala; will represent India; Read on

    Saif's recent appearances in films include 'Adipurush,' an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan, where he starred alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 2:14 PM IST
