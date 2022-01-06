Aryan Khan drugs case: Arbaaz Merchant misses his ‘closest friend’; may file plea to request meeting Aryan

The Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case, which saw the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, had grabbed the headlines last year. Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were made accused of the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The investigation in the matter is still underway. Meanwhile, there are fresh reports that Aryan Khan’s friend, Arbaaz Merchant, may be filing a plea, requesting the court to quash a bail condition.

According to reports, Arbaaz Khan may be filing an application with the court, seeking permission to meet his friend Aryan Khan. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha on a few conditions. One of these included that none of the accused can meet each other till the time the investigation is on.

But now, Arbaaz Merchant is seeking to get this condition waived off. As per the media reports, Arbaaz’s father, Aslam Merchant has said that his son has been missing his dearest friend Aryan Khan. Aslam reportedly said that Arbaaz has no objection to weekly visiting the NCB office but he has been missing his friend Aryan so much that he wants to meet and talk to him.

Earlier, Aryan Khan had filed a plea with the Bombay High Court seeking to waive off the condition of visiting the NCB office every Friday. Since the NCB did not oppose the plea, the bail condition was waived off by the single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre. However, Aryan was asked to visit the investigating agency’s officer either in Delhi or Mumbai, whenever he is called upon.

Aryan Khan along with the other two accused by arrested by the NCB on October 2. Aryan spent more than 20 days at the Arthur Road jail in Bandra, before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October last week.