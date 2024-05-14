Sports

Happy Birthday Rubin Diaz: 10 quotes by the Portuguese football star

Enjoy the Journey

"Success is not just about reaching the destination; it's also about enjoying the journey."

Resilience

"In the face of adversity, resilience is your greatest asset."

Kindness

"Kindness costs nothing, but its value is immeasurable."

Break Free

"The only limits that exist are the ones you place on yourself."

Embrace Change

"Embrace change, for it is the only constant in life."

Setbacks as Springboards

"Every setback is an opportunity for growth and learning."

Dream Big, Work Hard

"Dream big, work hard, and never underestimate your potential."

Gratitude

"Gratitude turns what we have into enough."

