    'CM will take strict action': AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide misbehaved with Swati Maliwal (WATCH)

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was harassed by party boss Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant - he "misbehaved" with her at the Delhi Chief Minister's city residence - Sanjay Singh said Tuesday afternoon.

    First Published May 14, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accepted party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's claims that she was assaulted by the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party also said that Arvind Kejriwal will take strict action against PS Bibhav Kumar.

    During a news conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated, "There was a condemnable occurrence yesterday. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's home to see him. While she waited for him in the drawing room, Vaibhav Kumar reportedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken note of the situation and will take appropriate action."

    The Delhi Police stated on Monday that they got a PCR call from Maliwal, who claimed Kumar attacked her at the chief minister's house in Civil Lines. "We received a PCR report at 9:34 AM from a caller who stated that she had been attacked inside the CM house. Local police and SHO responded to the call. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal arrived at the police station civil lines. She made no complaints. No complaint has been received in this matter as of yet," stated DCP (North) Manoj Meena.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded an investigation into the matter, saying that if such a thing happens to any woman, she should get justice. Even the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the assault on Swati Maliwal and said that it will be sending an inquiry team to look into the matter. 

    Bibhav Kumar recently made news in April when the Delhi vigilance agency fired him from his post as Kejriwal's personal secretary, alleging "illegal appointment." He was fired for "assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from doing his duty" in a 2007 case. In February, he was called by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

