    Arjun Kapoor prepares for 'Singham Again' trailer; poses shirtless [PHOTO]

    Arjun Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek of his intense look in Singham Again ahead of the film's trailer launch. He shared a mirror selfie on social media, hinting at the highly anticipated release. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Ahead of the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a selfie. The actor, portraying an antagonistic role in the film alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, gave a glimpse of his look.

    On his Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor posted a selfie while seated in the makeup chair. The actor was shirtless, posing for the mirror as his hairstylist worked on his Singham Again look. He wore a necklace and a ring, and gazed intensely at the camera. In his post, Kapoor hinted at the upcoming trailer, mentioning it was time for Singham Again's release.

    Arjun Kapoor prepares for 'Singham Again' trailer; poses shirtless [PHOTO] ATG

    In June, the actor had shared the first look of his character on social media. The poster depicted him in a rugged, blood-soaked avatar, holding a machete with an evil smile as he sat confidently on a chair. This intense portrayal heightened excitement among fans, who expressed their eagerness in the comments to see Kapoor in a different, more villainous role—quite a shift from his previous characters. His last appearance was in The Lady Killer, where he co-starred with Bhumi Pednekar.

    Singham Again is one of the most eagerly awaited films this year. Rohit Shetty had announced that the trailer would be unveiled on October 7. Reports suggested the trailer launch event would be star-studded, with the film's key cast members in attendance. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is set for a November 1 release, where it will compete with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

