Four killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha (WATCH)

In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and 25 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Monday.

In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and 25 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Monday, police said.

According to reports, a devastating accident occurred at Trishuliya Ghat in Ambaji, Gujarat. A private luxury bus carrying pilgrims from Khedbrahma overturned, resulting in four fatalities and over 25 injuries.

The bus was carrying nearly 50 pilgrims to Kathlal in Kheda district. The passengers were returning after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple, news agency PTI reported.

The vehicle was descending on a hilly road while on its way back from the holy town of Ambaji when the driver lost control over the wheels at Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka, it added.

As a result, the bus overturned, a Danta police station official said.

Authorities and police have rushed to the scene and rescue operations are underway. Meanwhile, those injured have been rushed to hospital for further treatment.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Bus carrying wedding guests falls into 200-foot-deep gorge in Pauri; 30 feared dead

Latest Videos