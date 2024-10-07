Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more

In Bigg Boss 18's premiere, Tajinder Bagga shares personal stories, including how Smriti Irani attempted to help him win over his girlfriend's father.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 on Colors TV is proving to be an exhilarating mix of entertainment and engaging stories. With a staggering 85 lakh viewers tuning in live on Jio Cinema, the excitement is palpable as contestants share personal anecdotes and life experiences.

One standout moment came from BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who made a lively appearance alongside host Salman Khan. Tajinder shared an intriguing glimpse into his early life, revealing that he became involved with the RSS at just four years old. At the age of 14, he experienced his first stint in jail, showcasing a unique and bold journey from a young age.

During a segment led by spiritual leader Anirrudh Acharya, Tajinder discussed his relationship status, admitting that at 39, he remains single. He opened up about a past romance with a "Brahmin girl," whose father was not supportive of their relationship. This candid revelation took many by surprise, illustrating the complexities of love and family expectations.

In a twist of fate, Tajinder sought the help of Smriti Irani, whom he regards as a sister, to approach the girl's father. Smriti showed her support, asking Tajinder if he was serious about his intentions and even offered to speak to the girl's father on his behalf. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the girl's father remained unconvinced, leading to her eventual marriage to someone else.

Tajinder shared that he received an invitation to the wedding and attended, revealing that he has since become good friends with the girl. This heartfelt story added a personal touch to the show, resonating with viewers.

The premiere also introduced other notable contestants, including Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Nyrra M Banerji, and Shilpa Shirdokar, promising a season filled with drama, laughter, and captivating stories. As the season unfolds, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next for these intriguing personalities.

