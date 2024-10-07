Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max manufacturing cost REVEALED!

    A recent report reveals the production cost of Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, shedding light on the price difference compared to its predecessor and the profit margins Apple enjoys. Despite a slight increase in production cost, attributed to an upgraded display and camera system, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains a high-profit product for Apple.

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max manufacturing cost REVEALED! gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    This year's starting price for the iPhone 16 Pro Max model in India is Rs 1.40 lakh, but if you reside in the US, you can acquire it for less. To manufacture these high-end iPhones that you can purchase for lakhs, Apple doesn't spend a lot of money, though. Now that the cost of producing the iPhone 16 Pro Max model has been revealed, it was more expensive for Apple than producing the iPhone 15 Pro Max model from the previous year.

    The information on the iPhone 16 Pro Max's bills of materials (BoM) is derived from TD Cowen, which AppleInsider cited in their article. Compared to the 15 Pro Max model, the total cost of producing the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max for Apple has increased somewhat by around 3,000. While the business has paid $453 (about Rs 37,000) to manufacture one iPhone 15 Pro Max model, Apple is paying $485 (around Rs 40,000) to make the 16 Pro Max variation.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13 to Phone 1: Best 7 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in September

    The iPhone 16 Pro Max's increased production costs may be ascribed to the upgraded display and camera unit, which costs $80 (about Rs 6,640) and accounts for the largest portion of the device's component costs. For each model, the new A18 Pro bionic chipset costs $45 (about Rs 3,730), the new RAM unit costs $17 (approximately Rs 1,400), and the new camera control button costs $19 (approximately Rs 1,570).

    Based on these component prices and the actual retail price of $1,199 (about Rs 99,500) in the US or Rs 1.44 lakh in India, it is evident that Apple is profiting handsomely from the sale of the new high-end iPhone models. That being said, the business also has to pay for personnel, marketing, packaging, and the technological advancements included in the new model.

    Also Read | CERT-In issues 'critical vulnerability' warning for Apple users: HERE's guide to update software to stay safe

    The A18 Pro chipset powers a larger 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max. It still includes a triple camera system, and the battery has been strengthened to handle its larger screen and higher power levels.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Get iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 58,000; HERE's how dmn

    Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Get iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 58,000; HERE's how

    Get iPhone 16 in 10 minutes! Just order from Ratan Tata's BigBasket; details HERE RBA

    Get iPhone 16 in 10 minutes! Just order from Ratan Tata's BigBasket; details HERE

    Nothing Ear Open with 30 hours playtime launched in India, price set at Rs 17,999 check details gcw

    Nothing Ear Open with 30 hours playtime launched in India, price set at Rs 17,999

    MacBook Air M2 under Rs 70,000 in Flipkart big billion days sale! Here's why you shouldn't miss it gcw

    MacBook Air M2 under Rs 70,000 in Flipkart big billion days sale! Here's why you shouldn't miss it

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it gcw

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor prepares for 'Singham Again' trailer; poses shirtless [PHOTO] ATG

    Arjun Kapoor prepares for 'Singham Again' trailer; poses shirtless [PHOTO]

    Four people killed, several injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha (WATCH) shk

    Four people killed, several injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha (WATCH)

    Bengaluru rains Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water over 600 bikes submerged vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water, over 600 bikes submerged

    Rajinikanth Mani Ratnam to work together after 33 years? Here's how fans react RBA

    Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam to work together after 33 years? Here's how fans react

    Kerala: New MEMU service begins between Kollam and Ernakulam; Check details anr

    Kerala: New MEMU service begins between Kollam and Ernakulam; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon