Kerala: New MEMU service begins between Kollam and Ernakulam; Check details

The new train service between Kollam and Ernakulam launched to ease the overcrowding on the Venad Express and Palaruvi Express, is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters. The service operates Monday to Friday, starting from Kollam at 5:55 AM and returning from Ernakulam at 9:50 AM.

Kollam: The new Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU service via Kottayam was inaugurated today with great enthusiasm. The eight-coach train departed from Kollam at 5:55 AM and arrived at Ernakulam Junction around 9:35 AM. Operating from Monday to Friday, this service comes as a relief to passengers who often face overcrowding on the Palaruvi and Venad Express trains.

However, passengers are concerned that the train is only scheduled to run until November 29. Reports indicate that authorities are facing several challenges, including staff shortages, infrastructure issues, a tight schedule, and other operational difficulties that may hinder the service's continuation.

Train No. 06169 Kollam Jn-Ernakulam Jn MEMU Express Special (Monday to Friday) will depart from Kollam Junction at 5:55 AM and arrive at Ernakulam Junction by 9:35 AM. The return journey will begin at 9:50 AM, with the train scheduled to reach Kollam at 1:30 PM. Following the allocation of this service, local representatives from each district have begun to assert their influence in the effort to secure approval for it.

The train will have stops at Kollam, Perinad, Monroe Thuruth, Sasthamkotta, Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ettumanoor, Kuruppanthara, Vaikom Road, Piravom Road, Mulanthuruthy, Tripunithura and Ernakulam Junction.

Passenger organizations have voiced their dissatisfaction with the division for its lack of proactive measures to address the increasing demand. The decision to run an Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train between Kollam Junction and Ernakulam via Kottayam was made following widespread public outcry and alarming reports of women collapsing due to overcrowding on current trains—concerns that had reached higher authorities.

The new train is expected to alleviate the daily commute for thousands of passengers who currently depend on the overcrowded Venad Express and Palaruvi Express to get to their jobs in Ernakulam.

However, the Railway Division has indicated that the service will only be available until November 29, sparking concerns about its long-term viability.

