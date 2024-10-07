Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharvari Wagh supports Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' in adorable video with her pet Miso - WATCH

    Sharvari has been enjoying a successful year with consecutive hit films, and her upcoming project Alpha with Alia Bhatt has fans eagerly waiting. She recently hyped Alia’s new movie Jigra with a cute reel featuring her dog Miso, showcasing her support and adding to the excitement around their bond

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Sharvari has been having an impressive year with consecutive successful films. The actress is now preparing for her highly anticipated project, Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt. The two have been dedicatedly shooting for the film and have been seen bonding off-screen. Recently, Sharvari showed her support for Alia's upcoming film Jigra on social media, sharing a charming reel with her pet dog that featured a soulful track from Jigra's music album.

    Sharvari posted an adorable video on Instagram, showcasing her pet dog, Miso, enjoying a relaxed Sunday afternoon. The video highlighted the bond between the two as they played, enjoyed treats, and had a great time together. The song "Tenu Sang Rakhna" from Jigra played in the background, with Sharvari noting that she was currently obsessed with the track. She captioned the video, mentioning her love for the song and her dog, using the hashtag "#Jigra" to express her sentiment. Fans loved the clip, with some calling Sharvari "the winner of this trend" and others praising her for the cuteness of the video, noting that "animals love without strings attached."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Alia Bhatt appreciated Sharvari's gesture, reposting the video on her Instagram story and expressing her admiration for her co-star. She shared her love for the clip in her story.

    In Jigra, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina portray siblings. The trailer opens with Alia Bhatt’s character receiving a late-night call, informing her that her brother, Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), has been arrested. Confused and worried, she questions him about whether he has done anything wrong and if his blood tests would come back negative. Ankur is later shown in a foreign courtroom, struggling to understand the language, after being taken into custody. Determined to save him, Alia's character sets out on a mission to free her brother. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is scheduled for release on October 11.

    In the meantime, Yash Raj Films has announced the release date for Alpha, the much-awaited action film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Set to be the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is expected to release on December 25, 2025. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will portray agents in this action thriller, with Bobby Deol reportedly playing the main antagonist and Anil Kapoor also set to star in the film, which is directed by Shiv Rawail.

