    Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam to work together after 33 years? Here's how fans react

    According to a recent rumour, Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth are planning to reconcile after 33 years. The project is said to be announced on Rajinikanth's birthday.

    Rajinikanth Mani Ratnam to work together after 33 years? Here's how fans react RBA
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    When Thalapathi was premiered in 1991, director Mani Ratnam and actor Rajinikanth wowed audiences with their teamwork. The film was warmly appreciated by the public and eventually became a blockbuster. According to a recent story, the director-actor duo plans a reunion after 33 years apart. According to SIIMA, Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth are ready to work together again to create a magnificent project. The film body stated that the official announcement will be made on Rajinikanth's birthday, December 12.  

    They shared this news on their X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “33 years in the making! Mani Ratnam and @rajinikanth are back for another iconic collaboration. Stay tuned for the official announcement on Thalaivar’s birthday! #Reunion #ManiRatnam #Rajinikanth #siima.”

    While the specifics of Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth's project have yet to be revealed, fans are overjoyed. Fans flocked to the comments to share their joy. Reacting to the announcement, one fan said, “Oh man! That’s a terrific combination.” A second fan wrote, “I love this arc of Rajini. Life is a circle—they say as you age, you crave youth more. The stubbornness and adrenaline drive you to prove you can do anything, regardless of age. It’s just how nature works. Will be amazing if they collaborate!” A third fan mentioned, “I still remember how overjoyed I was when THUG LIFE was announced. Feel maybe 85% of that euphoria now. Two of my favorite artists finally coming back together. Life is gooood.”

    Thalapathi was released in 1991 and stars Mammootty in the lead role. The film then reinterpreted and reinvented Karna and Duryodhana's friendship from the Mahabharata for current times. Rajinikanth portrayed Surya and represented Karna, while Mammootty represented Duryodhana as Devaraj.

    Ratnam is now working on Thug Life, his first film with Kamal Haasan in over thirty years. Conversely, Rajinikanth will next appear in Vettaiyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. The actor is also set to appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which will co-star Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna. 

