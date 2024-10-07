Bigg Boss 18 Highlights: Tajinder Bagga-Shehzada Dhami involve in heated argument on first day

Entertainment Desk. Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 has begun. The grand premiere took place on Sunday night, and the show's host welcomed 18 contestants into the Bigg Boss house. This time, the show features TV and film actresses, lawyers, politicians, and YouTubers. Everyone is eager to know what happened inside the Bigg Boss 18 house on the first day. Let us tell you that on the very first day, there was a fight between two contestants, Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Bagga, and Shehzada Dhami was put in his place by the people.

Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Bagga clash on the first day in the Bigg Boss 18 house

Everyone knows that Bigg Boss is a show where fights, arguments, and abuse between contestants are common. Sometimes, the participants even resort to physical altercations. The new season of Bigg Boss has begun, and on the very first day, Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Bagga were seen clashing with each other. Actually, it happened that while talking,

Tajinder Bagga mentioned the bike incident, which angered Rajat Dalal. He said that the video of Rajat's bike incident had gone viral, and this video is proof that the bike did not fall. After listening to Rajat, Tajinder sarcastically said that he had seen the bike fall. That was it; upon hearing this, Rajat Dalal lost his temper. Rajat lost his cool and said, 'I am a big fool, but I talk with love; otherwise, I will make you disappear in 2 minutes.

What was the Rajat Dalal bike incident?

Let us tell you that Rajat Dalal is a famous YouTuber. He had hit a bike with his car, and there was a lot of uproar about it. The incident video also went viral, and people trolled him fiercely. However, Rajat was not bothered by this. He lost his temper when the same incident was mentioned in the Bigg Boss house.

Whose joke did Shehzada Dhami crack?

Actor Shehzada Dhami, who was evicted from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is also a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 this time. As soon as he entered the house, he hit it off with TV actor Avinash Mishra. On the first day, both were seen in the garden area. During this, Shehzada made fun of Chum Darang's name. Shehzada repeatedly said that her name is only Chum, to which Avinash reacted by saying that she must have a full name, but Shehzada refused to believe it. Just then, Chum Darang comes out and tells her full name, shutting Shehzada up. People are lashing out at Shehzada on social media. People did not like Shehzada's attitude on the very first day. One wrote - Shehzada Dhami is making fun of Chum Darang's name, and this is not right. Another wrote - Shehzada Dhami's actions are cheap. One said - Shehzada Dhami should first see what happened to him.

Latest Videos