Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..."

    Mehra also opened up about being nervous and ready to explore the different shades of his personality. He acknowledged the popularity of the show and the fame that comes with it.

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..." RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Actor Karan Veer Mehra, known for playing Aditya in Remix, has joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 roster. He recently won in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and now he is ready to amaze the fans in the reality show. The actor talked about his Bigg Boss 18 plan and also opened up about his online conflict with Asim Riaz in a recent interview. 

    During an interview with Indian Express, Karan opened up about his online spat with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. If you don't know, these two got into a fight in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After Riaz was kicked off the show for acting inappropriately toward his fellow contestants and host Rohit Shetty, their argument took to the internet. Mehra said that he believed their argument to be "futile".

    Karan Veer said, “I am an 80s kid. We are used to breaking bones with a bat. I don’t enjoy this war of words on Twitter. Just because you have gotten some money and hired a PR, people don’t do it unnecessarily. It is all futile. Asim is not a bad guy, he is just living up to his image, but all of this has no value. If he had the guts, he wouldn’t have waited this long. Salman Khan has guts. Nobody can dare tell him anything because you see that vibration coming from him. But with Asim, anybody can come, tell him things and leave.”

     

     

    Mehra also opened up about being nervous and ready to explore the different shades of his personality. He acknowledged the popularity of the show and the fame that comes with it. He said, “We all want to be like SRK, Salman, Aamir, and Amitabh Bachchan at some point. But in a house like Bigg Boss, we might realize that we may be a villain too. I don’t know how will I react, it all depends on the co-contestants. I am also waiting to explore different sides of me which I am also scared of.”

    Several popular celebrities from the realm of television and film industry are joining the Bigg Boss 18 roster. Personalities like Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, and Shilpa Shirodkar among others, are joining the show. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Check out premier date, time, and full contestants list of Salman Khan's superhit show RTM

    Bigg Boss 18: Check out premier date, time, and full contestants list of Salman Khan's superhit show

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 Check out list of probable contestants here vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Sana Makbul join the show? Here's what you should know NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Sana Makbul join the show? Here’s what you should know

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh? RKK

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh?

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's wife Kritika questioned for marrying a married man, 'Dayaan ek ghar...'

    Recent Stories

    Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces WATCH snt

    Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests dmn

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-790 October 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-790 October 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Why was Dev Anand 'Banned', got death threats for wearing black coat in public? RKK

    Why was Dev Anand 'Banned', got death threats for wearing black coat in public?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon