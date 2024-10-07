Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..."

Mehra also opened up about being nervous and ready to explore the different shades of his personality. He acknowledged the popularity of the show and the fame that comes with it.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra, known for playing Aditya in Remix, has joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 roster. He recently won in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and now he is ready to amaze the fans in the reality show. The actor talked about his Bigg Boss 18 plan and also opened up about his online conflict with Asim Riaz in a recent interview.

During an interview with Indian Express, Karan opened up about his online spat with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. If you don't know, these two got into a fight in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After Riaz was kicked off the show for acting inappropriately toward his fellow contestants and host Rohit Shetty, their argument took to the internet. Mehra said that he believed their argument to be "futile".

Karan Veer said, “I am an 80s kid. We are used to breaking bones with a bat. I don’t enjoy this war of words on Twitter. Just because you have gotten some money and hired a PR, people don’t do it unnecessarily. It is all futile. Asim is not a bad guy, he is just living up to his image, but all of this has no value. If he had the guts, he wouldn’t have waited this long. Salman Khan has guts. Nobody can dare tell him anything because you see that vibration coming from him. But with Asim, anybody can come, tell him things and leave.”

Mehra also opened up about being nervous and ready to explore the different shades of his personality. He acknowledged the popularity of the show and the fame that comes with it. He said, “We all want to be like SRK, Salman, Aamir, and Amitabh Bachchan at some point. But in a house like Bigg Boss, we might realize that we may be a villain too. I don’t know how will I react, it all depends on the co-contestants. I am also waiting to explore different sides of me which I am also scared of.”

Several popular celebrities from the realm of television and film industry are joining the Bigg Boss 18 roster. Personalities like Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, and Shilpa Shirodkar among others, are joining the show.

Latest Videos