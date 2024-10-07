Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water, over 600 bikes submerged

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Saturday night caused severe flooding, particularly in Yelahanka, where a retaining wall collapsed, submerging 150 cars and 600 bikes. Numerous trees fell, and power outages occurred across various neighbourhoods. Local authorities are working to clear debris and restore essential services.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday night has led to significant disruptions across Bengaluru, particularly in Yelahanka. The retaining wall of a central holiday apartment has collapsed, allowing lake water to flood the building, resulting in four feet of standing water. Approximately 150 cars and 600 bikes have been submerged in the deluge.

Efforts are ongoing to remove the water from the apartment. Local authorities are supplying essential items to affected residents using tractors. The situation worsened as a nearly ten-foot-long compound wall at the Binnipet Park View Apartments also collapsed.



In another incident near ETA Mall, heavy rains caused water to overflow in the sanitary line near Manuvana in Vijayanagara. This overflow has impacted around ten houses in the vicinity. Additionally, more than 20 trees and numerous branches have fallen across various locations, including Malleshwaram.

The rains, which began Saturday afternoon and continued into the night, brought torrential downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning, disrupting daily life for many residents. The compound wall of Binnipet Park New Apartments also fell due to the excessive rainfall, damaging several parked cars and over 20 bikes nearby.

BBMP officials and staff have been deployed to clear the debris from the collapsed walls. The compound wall near ETA Mall has also been cleared, allowing residents to return to their homes.



Further compounding the situation, the space between Yelahanka Lake and the apartments has completely flooded, affecting nearby homes. Water overflowed into the sanitary line near Rajkaluve in Vijayanagara, entering about ten houses. Corporation staff worked to drain the water, but mud and dirt have made roads difficult to navigate, forcing residents to cover their noses due to the stench.

The heavy rains have uprooted 20 trees and broken off 50 branches in various areas, including Malleshwaram. The control room teams and tree-clearing crews of the Corporation are actively working to address these issues. Electric poles have also fallen, causing power outages in several neighbourhoods, including Basaveshwar Nagar, Puttenahalli, and Yalahanka. BESCOM staff are currently working to restore electricity, which was disrupted throughout the night.

