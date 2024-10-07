Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water, over 600 bikes submerged

    Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Saturday night caused severe flooding, particularly in Yelahanka, where a retaining wall collapsed, submerging 150 cars and 600 bikes. Numerous trees fell, and power outages occurred across various neighbourhoods. Local authorities are working to clear debris and restore essential services.

    Bengaluru rains Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water over 600 bikes submerged vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall on Saturday night has led to significant disruptions across Bengaluru, particularly in Yelahanka. The retaining wall of a central holiday apartment has collapsed, allowing lake water to flood the building, resulting in four feet of standing water. Approximately 150 cars and 600 bikes have been submerged in the deluge.

    Efforts are ongoing to remove the water from the apartment. Local authorities are supplying essential items to affected residents using tractors. The situation worsened as a nearly ten-foot-long compound wall at the Binnipet Park View Apartments also collapsed.

    Bengaluru: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert until October 9 due to stormy winds from Lakshadweep

    In another incident near ETA Mall, heavy rains caused water to overflow in the sanitary line near Manuvana in Vijayanagara. This overflow has impacted around ten houses in the vicinity. Additionally, more than 20 trees and numerous branches have fallen across various locations, including Malleshwaram.

    The rains, which began Saturday afternoon and continued into the night, brought torrential downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning, disrupting daily life for many residents. The compound wall of Binnipet Park New Apartments also fell due to the excessive rainfall, damaging several parked cars and over 20 bikes nearby.

    BBMP officials and staff have been deployed to clear the debris from the collapsed walls. The compound wall near ETA Mall has also been cleared, allowing residents to return to their homes.

    Bengaluru’s ornamental trees cause havoc: Over 1,200 trees uprooted in 4 months

    Further compounding the situation, the space between Yelahanka Lake and the apartments has completely flooded, affecting nearby homes. Water overflowed into the sanitary line near Rajkaluve in Vijayanagara, entering about ten houses. Corporation staff worked to drain the water, but mud and dirt have made roads difficult to navigate, forcing residents to cover their noses due to the stench.

    The heavy rains have uprooted 20 trees and broken off 50 branches in various areas, including Malleshwaram. The control room teams and tree-clearing crews of the Corporation are actively working to address these issues. Electric poles have also fallen, causing power outages in several neighbourhoods, including Basaveshwar Nagar, Puttenahalli, and Yalahanka. BESCOM staff are currently working to restore electricity, which was disrupted throughout the night.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengalureans to reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 minutes soon says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav vkp

    'Bengalureans can soon reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 mins': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

    CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara predicts BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry dmn

    Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hails CM Siddaramaiah love for Kannada at Raichur convention vkp

    ‘Not Siddaramaiah, Kannadaramaiah’: Karnataka Minister hails CM for his love of Kannada

    Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth Mani Ratnam to work together after 33 years? Here's how fans react RBA

    Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam to work together after 33 years? Here's how fans react

    Kerala: New MEMU service begins between Kollam and Ernakulam; Check details anr

    Kerala: New MEMU service begins between Kollam and Ernakulam; Check details

    Chennai air show tragedy: BJP accuses MK Stalin govt of negligence in fatal incident AJR

    Chennai air show tragedy: BJP accuses MK Stalin govt of negligence in fatal incident

    One year since October 7 massacre: Israel releases unseen footage of Hamas onslaught; WATCH videos snt

    One year since October 7 massacre: Israel releases unseen footage of Hamas onslaught; WATCH videos

    IPL 2025: Will Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant? Team owner gives major update! RKK

    IPL 2025: Will Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant? Team owner gives major update!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon