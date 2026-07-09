Television personality Ariana Madix has received her first Emmy nomination for hosting Peacock's 'Love Island USA'. She is nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Television personality Ariana Madix has received her first Emmy nomination for hosting Peacock's Love Island USA. Madix has been nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category for the upcoming Emmy Awards. She took over as host of the dating reality show in Season 6, replacing Sarah Hyland, who had succeeded original host Arielle Vandenberg.

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A Star-Studded Category

She will compete against some of the biggest names in reality television, including RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race), Alan Cumming (The Traitors), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), and Jeff Probst (Survivor). Alan Cumming has won the award for the past two years for hosting The Traitors. Before him, RuPaul held the title for eight straight years. The category was first introduced in 2008, with Survivor host Jeff Probst winning it for the first four years.

Madix's Rise in Reality Television

Madix became a familiar face to viewers through Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. The reality series also earned Emmy nominations in 2023 and 2024. Apart from Love Island USA, Madix also hosts Love Island Games, the spin-off competition series. The show is expected to return for its third season in 2027.

The Emmy nomination marks another major moment in Madix's television career as she continues to make her mark as a reality show host.