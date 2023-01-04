Are Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi new rumored lovebirds in B-town? READ on to know

While paparazzi culture does not spare anyone, this one post really made netizens and fans wonder if Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and global dance sensation Nora Fatehi are dating each other.

While nowadays, it is not easy being a celebrity. But if you are a star kid, it is much worse. The very normalized paparazzi culture does not spare you. You are constantly chased by the paps and fans wherever you go. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is one of the most loved and prominent star kids in the Bollywood film industry. He is often making headlines.

Recently, a fan posed for a picture with Nora, and another in the same spot also posed with Aryan Khan. As soon as these pictures hit the internet, they went viral on social media. Netizens began speculating are they together. Read on to know the details. Quite recently, two pictures on the internet went viral, one where a fan is posing with Nora and another (in the very same spot), another fan has posed with Shah Rukh Khan’s son. As soon as these pictures went viral on the internet, the die-hard fandom of Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi began wondering if this rumored couple is secretly vacationing and partying together. These pictures went viral in no time on social media. The fans posing with the duo in these pictures are the types where one couple obliges for pictures while vacationing together.

Recently, we witnessed many such pictures of alleged Bollywood couples in the past before they made their relationship official. These viral pictures then reached the social media platform Reddit. These pictures erupted and sparked controversy. Many users speculated that they might be dating. However, many social media users were worried about Ananya Panday as one wrote, "Ananya Ka Kya Hoga?."

"So if you can have ARK and Ananya. Why not Nora and Aryan?," commented a user. "Good Taste," a user commented. "I want this to happen, to see Ananya get mad LOL! If it is true, then I do not see the big deal. It is only a five year age gap. Aryan is in his mid 20s," added a user.

While there were a few users who also pointed out that getting clicked together does not imply they are together. A comment read, “Bro, getting pictures clicked together does not imply they are a thing. Grow up! And if you love making these theories, then why are you so exclusive? Try to be inclusive and put a post when you spot two girls together." As of now, these are rumors, the rest future will tell. But for now, people on the internet are hailing and applauding Aryan Khan for having good taste in women.

