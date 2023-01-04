Urfi Javed gets support from Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare after BJP's Chitra Wagh went to the police

Shiv Sena politician Sushma Andhare has now come out in support of Urfi Javed, after BJP member Chitra Wagh criticised her for going topless on Mumbai streets and demanded her arrest. Sushma Andhare says, 'Can you object to Kangana Ranaut's outfit?'

Shiv Sena politician Sushma Andhare has now come out in support of Urfi Javed, after BJP member Chitra Wagh chastised her for going topless on Mumbai streets and demanded her arrest. Andhare wondered if leaders would criticise other actresses and their costumes as well. Urfi had just stated that Wagh's attacks had left her traumatised to the point of contemplating suicide.

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has backed Urfi saying, "If you object to Uorfi's outfits, can you object to Kangana Ranaut and other actresses outfit Or will you bash them?"

Earlier, Chitra Wagh had turned to Twitter to accuse Urfi of "indulging in nudity brazenly on the streets of Mumbai". Not only that, but she also requested Urfi's arrest.

Wagh tweeted, "What's happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible." She went on to add, "On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion."

Following Wagh's complaint to Mumbai Police, Urfi spoke about getting suicidal following the trauma. She wrote, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidak anyways so either I kill myself ior say my mind and get killed by them :) But again hi, I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason."