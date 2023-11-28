Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nayanthara's 75th film, 'Annapoorani,' unveils an intense culinary journey in the quest for 'India's Best Chef.' The trailer, released on December 27, showcases Nayanthara's character overcoming challenges, including a kitchen fire

    Nayanthara, the versatile actress, has unveiled the trailer for her much-anticipated 75th film, 'Annapoorani,' directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 1, promising an engaging narrative centered around the competitive world of culinary arts.

    Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nayanthara shared the YouTube link to the trailer, offering fans a sneak peek into the intense and inspiring journey of Annapoorani, the protagonist portrayed by the actress.

    In 'Annapoorani,' Nayanthara steps into the shoes of an aspiring chef who fearlessly decides to participate in the prestigious reality show 'India's Best Chef,' despite her mother's cautious advice. The trailer unfolds Annapoorani's challenging path, which involves clandestinely enrolling in a cooking institute and confronting obstacles such as a kitchen fire during the reality show. The character, living up to her name, Annapoorani, the goddess of food, makes a bold comeback.

    Watch the trailer of 'Annapoorani' here:

    Jointly produced by Jatin Sethi and R Ravindran, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Jai, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, Suresh Chakravarthy, Renuka, and KS Ravikumar. The musical score is composed by Thaman S, with Sathyan Sooryan handling cinematography. Nayanthara, dedicated to her craft, underwent training by a professional chef to bring authenticity to her role.

    The film also marks Nayanthara's reunion with Jai after their collaboration in the 2013 film 'Raja Rani.' The screenplay is crafted by Krishna, and the editing is skillfully handled by Preveen Anthony.

    Nayanthara, known for her versatility, was last seen in 'Jawan,' a Bollywood film where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.

