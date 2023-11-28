Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said

    While Vicky Kaushal was promoting his forthcoming film 'Sam Bahadur,' he responded to Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3.' He called her the 'most brilliant action actor' in Bollywood.

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal has been heavily promoting his forthcoming flick 'Sam Bahadur'. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film will hit cinemas on December 1, alongside Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal.' During the actor's promotional tour, he was asked about his wife, Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3,' which has been causing quite a stir on social media since its release. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

    Katrina Kaif enjoys the success of her recent film, 'Tiger 3', in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. In the third instalment of the series, Katrina and Salman reprised their roles as Zoya and Tiger to battle the adversary, Emraan Hashmi. Fans praised Katrina for her action scenes, particularly one in which she battles another lady in a towel. During a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actor was questioned about his response to the news.

    Also Read: IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Kaushal mentioned that Katrina is probably the ' most amazing action actor' Bollywood has and said, "So, I had gone for the screening of the film, and we were watching the film. Obviously, when the sequence came, in the middle of the sequence, I inclined towards her and said, ‘I don’t want to argue with you from now on. I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel.’ I thought it was incredible the way she pulled it off. I told her, ‘You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has.’ So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her.”

    Before the release of Tiger 3, Katrina addressed the scene and said, “It was a difficult sequence to shoot because it has hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy hammam. [Due to the steam], gripping, fending, and landing the punches and kicks was a challenge. I don’t think a fight sequence like this has featured two women on screen in India. I love doing risky action sequences, and this franchise has always allowed me to take things several notches higher. [In] Zoya, the audience gets to see a woman who can fight as well as a man.”

    Also Read: Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal

    Vicky Kaushal is excited about the release of 'Sam Bahadur.' The film will be released in theatres on December 1. In addition to Kaushal, the film features crucial performances by Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

