    Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more

    Animal first movie review: The film Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. It will be released on December 1st, and early reviews are now available. Read spoiler-free review

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released in theatres in three days. It has been one of the most anticipated films. The cooperation of Ranbir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already piqued fans' interest, and the pre-teaser, teaser, songs, and Animal trailer did the rest. Animal's first film review is now available. The BBFC review has minor spoilers, but don't worry; we'll keep it as spoiler-free as possible.

    The BBFC has given Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's debut film, Animal, an adult classification.

    Also Read: Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    The British Board of Film Classification has rated Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film 18 for adults only. And the reasons they provide include violence, threats, sexual abuse, and other things. The BBFC evaluation contains minor spoilers for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film sequences. They gave Animal a 5 for brutality and highlighted numerous situations in depth in their assessment. The brutality has been frightening, as shown in the teaser for the film Animal. Domestic violence is also an animal.

    The film's danger and horror elements received three points. There are moments in which threats are made against men and women, as well as children. The language scored four points. Animal contains a lot of nasty language. There are also sexual details discussed. 

    The film contains some nudity as well as vocal allusions to sex. It has three points. Sexual assault against women is also considered Animal. The specifics are also given in the review, however we would avoid spoilers. The injury facts are also featured in the Animal movie review, which can be seen in the trailer. 

    Also Read: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said

    Ticket prices for animal films range from highest to lowest.
    Meanwhile, the creators intend for Animal to be widely distributed. Therefore, they have priced tickets from high to cheap levels according to the location of the screenings. 

    Ticket costs range from Rs 2200 in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities to Rs 63.74 in Chennai, Rs 100 in Kolkata, and more. Meanwhile, according to early estimates of advance reservations, Animal, starring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, has earned Rs 3 crore. Regarding CBFC certification, it obtained a 'A' rating and runs for 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds.

