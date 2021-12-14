Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Baraat procession to begin shortly, read all details

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be getting married today. We bring to you details from their big day. Read to know all about Ankita and Vicky's dreamy wedding. The actress, previously was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande is all set to become Mrs Ankita Vicky Jain. Yes you heard it right. Ankita and Vicky are all set to get married today. The baraat procession, as per a report in Pinkvilla has been scheduled to be at 2 pm. The venue has been set up to welcome the bride and the bridegroom. All the pre-wedding functions had taken place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.



The oair had an amazing Haldi and sangeet ceremony at their wedding venue yesterday. Srishty Rode who has been Ankita's good friend, had also told Pinkvilla that Vicky and Ankita make a very good pair, they look good together and they are fab dancers. "If you have seen any of their clips dancing together, it's just fab. They compliment each other, they look good together and they have very good compatibility", she said.



For her Mehendi ceremony, the actress had worn a pink outfit while Vicky was seen wearing pastel kurta pyjama.

The actress had created a household name for herself post she played the role of Archana in the famous TV show Pavitra Rishta. She had met the love of her life, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the show. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic