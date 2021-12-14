  • Facebook
    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Baraat procession to begin shortly, read all details

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 2:37 PM IST
    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be getting married today. We bring to you details from their big day. Read to know all about Ankita and Vicky's dreamy wedding. The actress, previously was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Ankita Lokhande is all set to become Mrs Ankita Vicky Jain.

    Ankita Lokhande is all set to become Mrs Ankita Vicky Jain. Yes you heard it right. Ankita and Vicky are all set to get married today. The baraat procession, as per a report in Pinkvilla has been scheduled to be at 2 pm. The venue has been set up to welcome the bride and the bridegroom. All the pre-wedding functions had taken place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. 
     

    The pair had an amazing Haldi and sangeet ceremony at their wedding venue yesterday.

    The oair had an amazing Haldi and sangeet ceremony at their wedding venue yesterday. Srishty Rode who has been Ankita's good friend, had also told Pinkvilla that Vicky and Ankita make a very good pair, they look good together and they are fab dancers. "If you have seen any of their clips dancing together, it's just fab. They compliment each other, they look good together and they have very good compatibility", she said. 
     

    For her Mehendi ceremony, the actress had worn a pink outfit while Vicky was seen wearing pastel kurta pyjama.

    For her Mehendi ceremony, the actress had worn a pink outfit while Vicky was seen wearing pastel kurta pyjama.

    The actress had created a household name for herself post she played the role of Archana in the famous TV show Pavitra Rishta.

    The actress had created a household name for herself post she played the role of Archana in the famous TV show  Pavitra Rishta. She had met the love of her life, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the show. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

     

    A few minutes ago, the gorgeous bride-to-be Ankita posted a series of photos from her pre-wedding functions.

    A few minutes ago, the gorgeous bride-to-be Ankita posted a series of photos from her pre-wedding functions. She had written a romantic caption that read, "Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairy tale". Also read: (Photos + Video) Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain lip-lock at Diwali party; share pictures
     

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Actress performs on Dola Re, Ishq Bina on her sangeet night [VIDEO]

    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Sharma Show after winning ₹ 1.8 crore

    Randhir Kapoor gives health update of Kareena Kapoor Khan, read details

    Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

    Chris Pratt said THIS to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday; read

    Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s fitted dress; here is what she said

    IND vs SA 2021-22: All about Priyank Panchal, Rohit Sharma's 'surprise' last-minute replacement for Tests

    Apple moves closer to $3 trillion market value

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Actress performs on Dola Re, Ishq Bina on her sangeet night [VIDEO]

    Plan to launch Novavax COVID vaccine for children in 6 months: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

