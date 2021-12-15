Ankita Lokhande looks alluring as Vicky Jain’s bride; see pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have officially become man and woman as their wedding was solemnized on Tuesday at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared glimpses from her D-day on her social media account.

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Tuesday, December 14. Ankita and Vicky appear as a couple straight out of a fairytale wedding in the first set of pictures released by the actor.

Ditching the obvious red colour or pink colour that if often worn by brides for their wedding attire, Ankita Lokhande opted for a golden ensemble with heavy embroidery as she made a spectacular bridal entry at the wedding venue.

The Dulhe Raja, Vicky Jain, sat at the mandap in a cream coloured sherwani to make Ankita Lokhande his wife, marrying in a traditional Hindu ritual ceremony. ALSO READ: Did Kangana Ranaut discuss Ankita Lokhande’s diamond ring at Vicky Jain and her Sangeet ceremony? Find out

The couple have now officially become man and wife, after having to date each other for a while. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a grand wedding ceremony that took place at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt amongst their friends and family.

Their pre-wedding functions at began over the weekend, attended by the whose-who of the television industry.

Ankita Lokhande wore a long golden veil to match with her heavily embroidered lehenga, and accessorised it with maang tika, heavy bridal jewellery, hath-phool, kaleere, green bangles (sign of a traditional Maharashtrian bride), and more.

The couple – Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s vermala pictures show that they opted for a rose garland to match up with their wedding attires.

Among those who attended the wedding and pre-wedding festivities were Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande’s friend Srishty Rode and Amruta Khanvilkar.

While Ankita Lokhande walked to the mandap flaunting her pretty bridal lehenga and the veil, Vicky Jain arrived at the wedding venue in style has he was driven in a vintage car.

