Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

    Dharmendra praises son Bobby Deol's stellar performance in 'Animal' on Instagram. Fans laud Bobby's comeback and emotional moment. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with a stellar cast, is a box office hit since its December 1 release in five languages

    Animal Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob' ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Dharmendra, the veteran actor, recently took to his Instagram handle to shower praise on his son Bobby Deol for his outstanding performance in the highly anticipated movie of the year, "Animal." Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

    The social media post by Dharmendra on December 4 showcased a still of Bobby Deol from 'Animal,' accompanied by a caption that spoke volumes, "Talented Bob (accompanied by two hearts and nazar amulet emoji)."

    The internet was quick to react to Dharmendra's post, with fans flooding the comments section to express their admiration for Bobby Deol's exceptional portrayal in the film. One fan commended, "Bomb performance. Rather than dialogues, eyes did much of talking," while another praised Bobby's talent, saying, "Talent to virasat me mila hai.... DNA me mix hai Dharam ji," and a third user added, "Har phase charcha."

    Fans were enthusiastic about Bobby Deol's comeback, with a supporter stating, "This year is the name of DEOL's comeback. Do this so that the world remembers." The comments section was adorned with red-heart, heart-eyes, and fire emojis as fans showered love on the actor.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    In a recent paparazzi video, Bobby Deol was visibly emotional, reflecting on his gratitude for the newfound success after a period of uncertainty in his career. The video, capturing Bobby Deol in his car, went viral, melting the hearts of fans.

    'Animal' marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood venture after the blockbuster "Kabir Singh." The film, released on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam - has been attracting audiences to theaters since its debut, showcasing the massive anticipation and success surrounding it.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    Sam Bahadur weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Sam Bahadur' weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, wants to join 'Temptation Island' with Nora Fatehi

    Animal weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details RBA

    'Animal' weekend box office report: Ranbir Kapoor's action movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark; read details

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    Indonesia Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found AJR

    Indonesia: Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found

    cricket AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa osf

    AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

    iPhone tips Here is how you can create shareable stickers using your photos gcw

    iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon