'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

Dharmendra praises son Bobby Deol's stellar performance in 'Animal' on Instagram. Fans laud Bobby's comeback and emotional moment. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with a stellar cast, is a box office hit since its December 1 release in five languages

Dharmendra, the veteran actor, recently took to his Instagram handle to shower praise on his son Bobby Deol for his outstanding performance in the highly anticipated movie of the year, "Animal." Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

The social media post by Dharmendra on December 4 showcased a still of Bobby Deol from 'Animal,' accompanied by a caption that spoke volumes, "Talented Bob (accompanied by two hearts and nazar amulet emoji)."

The internet was quick to react to Dharmendra's post, with fans flooding the comments section to express their admiration for Bobby Deol's exceptional portrayal in the film. One fan commended, "Bomb performance. Rather than dialogues, eyes did much of talking," while another praised Bobby's talent, saying, "Talent to virasat me mila hai.... DNA me mix hai Dharam ji," and a third user added, "Har phase charcha."

Fans were enthusiastic about Bobby Deol's comeback, with a supporter stating, "This year is the name of DEOL's comeback. Do this so that the world remembers." The comments section was adorned with red-heart, heart-eyes, and fire emojis as fans showered love on the actor.

In a recent paparazzi video, Bobby Deol was visibly emotional, reflecting on his gratitude for the newfound success after a period of uncertainty in his career. The video, capturing Bobby Deol in his car, went viral, melting the hearts of fans.

'Animal' marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood venture after the blockbuster "Kabir Singh." The film, released on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam - has been attracting audiences to theaters since its debut, showcasing the massive anticipation and success surrounding it.