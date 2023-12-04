Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan gifts Badshah an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    In a recent interview, rapper Badshah expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, recounting a heartwarming incident where the actor gifted him the yet-to-be-launched PlayStation 5. Despite his joy, Badshah regretted not having the superstar sign the special gift

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    In a recent candid interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, the popular rapper-singer Badshah opened up about his deep admiration for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The conversation took an interesting turn as Badshah shared a heartwarming memory involving a special gift from the superstar.

    When asked by a fan if he derived his stage name from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie title, Badshah responded with a touching account of a memorable gesture from the actor. According to the Mercy singer, Shah Rukh Khan, whom he considers his 'biggest fan,' had once approached him to create a song for his team.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

    Expressing his gratitude, Badshah remarked that Shah Rukh Khan, by merely existing on Earth, has already done a lot. Recalling the incident, the rapper narrated how Shah Rukh Khan's manager inquired about his fees for the song. Overwhelmed by the opportunity to collaborate with the actor, Badshah replied, “Main to dhanya ho gaya…mujhe mauka mila kaam karne ka sir ke liye (I’m overwhelmed after getting a chance to work with sir)."

    Despite his initial reluctance to discuss fees, Shah Rukh Khan's manager persisted. In a light-hearted moment, Badshah expressed his desire for a PlayStation 5, which had not yet been launched in India at that time. "Maine kahan India mein vo launch nahin hua aur mujhe pehle chahiye sabse pehle (It has not been launched in India yet, but I would want it first in India)," he shared.

    To his surprise, within a week, Badshah received a message from Shah Rukh Khan himself, accompanied by a photo of the coveted PlayStation 5. The message read, "Tera saaman ghar pe aake pada hai to kahan bhijvana hai (Your gift has arrived at my house, where should I send it)."

    However, in a moment of regret, Badshah confessed to not having seized the opportunity to get the precious gift signed by the Bollywood superstar.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
