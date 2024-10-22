Anil Kapoor REJECTS Rs 10 crore pan masala endorsement offer; Here's why

Anil Kapoor is making headlines for rejecting a Rs 10 crore endorsement deal from a pan masala brand, prioritizing his values and public health over financial gain.

Anil Kapoor REJECTS Rs 10 crore pan masala endorsement offer; Here's why NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 9:25 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

Anil Kapoor is making headlines for rejecting a lucrative endorsement deal worth Rs 10 crore from a popular pan masala brand, citing ethical reasons. The veteran actor, known for his strong principles and commitment to social responsibility, believes that endorsing such products goes against his values as both an entertainer and a public figure.

A source close to Kapoor shared, “He was offered an attractive deal by a well-known pan masala company, but he decided to turn it down. Anil feels a deep sense of responsibility towards his fans and doesn't want to promote products that could harm public health, regardless of the financial gain.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

This decision emphasizes Kapoor’s long-standing commitment to promoting healthy choices and serving as a positive role model in the entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he has been selective about the brands he partners with, ensuring they align with his personal beliefs. By rejecting the pan masala endorsement, Kapoor showcases his unwillingness to compromise his values for monetary benefits.

The news of his decision has garnered widespread praise from fans and the media, reinforcing Kapoor’s reputation as a conscientious celebrity. In an industry where endorsements often represent a significant source of income for actors, Anil Kapoor’s choice to prioritize public health over profit stands out as commendable.

His actions illustrate that his influence reaches beyond the silver screen, highlighting his commitment to setting a positive example off-screen as well. Anil Kapoor’s principled stand serves as a reminder that celebrities can use their platforms to promote healthier lifestyles and inspire their audience.

