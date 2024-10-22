Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra accuses Avinash Mishra of playing victim— Avinash fires back

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 promo, Karanveer Mehra accuses Avinash Mishra of playing the victim card, leading to a fiery exchange. Tensions rise as more confrontations unfold among contestants.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 18, tensions are running high as contestants prepare for the nomination round, promising an explosive episode ahead. The sneak peek reveals heated confrontations, particularly between Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra, as well as a fiery clash involving Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami.

During the nomination segment, Karanveer makes a bold move by nominating Avinash, accusing him of playing the victim card. "I think Avinash is playing the victim card, so that's why I'm voting for him," he says. He should play like a man—only then it would be more fun.” This comment instantly ignites a fierce reaction from Avinash, who responds with a slow clap and fires back, “You be a man first.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The animosity between Karanveer and Avinash has been brewing for some time. In a previous episode, fellow contestant Vivian DSena urged them to resolve their differences. Karanveer remarked to Vivian, “Usme dum nahi hai kuch karne ka. Dum hota toh hum dono bahar hote. He can’t do anything,” further escalating the tension.

As viewers tune in, they can expect plenty of drama, with fans already buzzing about how the confrontation will play out.

Meanwhile, another storm brews between Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami. Rajat confronts Shehzada over allegations of harassment, demanding clarity: “I've been accused of inappropriate behavior. I need an explanation. You can't fight inside or outside. Face me if you can.” Shehzada, visibly angry, retorts, “You don't know who I am. You'll be asking for forgiveness from me soon.”

With emotions running high and clashes on the horizon, this week’s Bigg Boss 18 promises to deliver intense drama and compelling moments that fans won’t want to miss.

