The trailer for 'Artificial' starring Andrew Garfield as OpenAI's Sam Altman has been released. The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, covers the 2023 scandal of his firing and rehiring and is set for a Christmas release this year via Neon.

The makers have released the trailer of Luca Guadagnino‘s 'Artificial,' starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role. The actor stars as OpenAI founder Sam Altman and centres on the scandal that erupted when he was suddenly fired in 2023 and then reinstated only five days later.

Ensemble Cast Details

Garfield stars as Altman amidst the pressure of the AI arms race, with Ike Barinholtz as co-founder Elon Musk. Monica Barbaro plays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, “Anora” breakout Yura Borisov is former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and Mark Rylance plays Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton. Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Cooper Hoffman, Chris O’Dowd, Cooper Koch and Billie Lourd also appear in the film.

The film's production house of the film shared the trailer on their X handle. https://x.com/neonrated/status/2097339173497983438

'Artificial' Navigates Production Challenges

According to Variety, after originally planning to release 'Artificial' worldwide, Amazon MGM notably dropped the project earlier this year (notably, after it signed a major partnership with OpenAI and invested 50 billion USD into the company). Explaining the decision, Amazon MGM Studios said it would “be better served if it were released by a different studio.”

After Netflix, A24 and Focus passed on the project, Neon signed on to distribute “Artificial” in June 2026. Guadagnino directed the film, written by 'SNL' alum Simon Rich. The two co-produced alongside David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox. With the Amazon controversy and particularly timely subject matter, “Artificial” could overcome its rocky release and muscle its way into Oscar consideration. The film is slated to release in Christmas this year.