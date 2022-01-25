Ananya Panday trolled for wearing bikini top in windy-chilly weather; Siddhant covers her with his blazer

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday along with the star case of Gehraiyaan, was seen recently promoting their film in Mumbai. Ananya Panday donned a stylish brown bikini top and designer culottes. The event was at a five-star hotel's plush garden, where they experienced some chilly wind as they were all in an open area.



On the other hand, Siddhant was seen looking dapper in denim, a crisp white shirt teamed with a black blazer, and Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an orange body-hugging outfit. Ananya, a brown satin bikini top, was seen as uncomfortable because of the chilly wind.

Social media users started trolling her; one said, “She is freezing but will still do fashion." Another one said, “Don’t they feel cold?" "Thandi itni par style pehle hai inka," commented a user. "To ghr se h pure kpde pehen kr ane the," wrote another. In a video, we can see Siddhant was seen lending a freezing Ananya his blazer. It so happened that while Ananya was striking a pose for the shutterbugs, the cold wind sent a chill down her spine, and she couldn't handle carrying on with her photoshoot.

Also Read: Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fans applauded Siddhant for his kind act and dropped comments like well done, so caring, such a kind gesture among others.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

Talking about Gehraiyaan, which Shakun Batra directs is film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life. Deepika and Ananya play cousins in the movie, and Siddhant plays the latter’s fiance. Later, in the trailer, we see Siddhant and Deepika’s characters develop romantic feelings between them.