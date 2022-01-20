  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

    In an exclusive interview, Deepika said her character (Alisha) in Gehraiyaan is bold, raw and that she had to go to some deep dark places in her own life to understand Alisha.  
     

    Exclusive Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan trailer is out, which shows an urban, complex love story between Deepika Padukone and her cousin Ananya Panday's fiance Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, sounds exciting, right? It is far more interesting and profoundly defined by the director, Shakun Batra, as a 'mirror into modern adult relationships'.

    The trailer starts showing Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and husband Karan's (Dhairya Karwa) stormy married life before introducing Alisha's cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). And soon, the trailer shows Alisha and Zain getting attracted to each other, leading to a hush-hush relationship. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry is worth watching. In the film, the crew have an intimacy director Dar Gai. Who helped the actors, and directors to choreograph safe and consensual intimate scenes in films. 

    During the press conference Karan Johar, producer of the film told the media when Shakun Batra flew to London to narrate Gehraiyaan to Deepika, when she was shooting for 83. DP had taken two days to respond to the filmmaker, which made Shakun worried. Soon Deepika updated the filmmaker, saying that she was overwhelmed by the script and took me some time to process.

    Talking about her character Alisha, she said that her part in Gehraiyaan is exceptionally close to my heart and definitely one of the most challenging characters I have displayed on the screen. "I and we all (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhariya Karwa and Ananya Panday) have given so much to this film emotional, mentally and physically it all comes from the place of trust towards our director Shakun," said while talking about the director of the film.

    Also Read: Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi

    We can say the film also forced infidelity by going through the tailer. When asked about the same the producer and director jumped in and said, “On the face of it, people might feel it is a film on infidelity in relationships, but there is so much more to it," said Karan. Director Shakun also explained, saying his film doens't have infidelity under the garb of discovering a soulmate because I don't think relationships work like that; it is more about finding yourself.”

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her 'hair flip'; 'Spend money on good hair oil and shampoo', say netizens

    Deepika made some good friends on the sets:
    The actress said, "We were in Goa just after the lockdown was over and spent four months shooting. I made some amazing friends, Dhariya is like my older brother; he will be there for me anytime when I am in a problem, as per Ananya, she is like my baby sister. She is younger than my sister (Anisha Padukone), so much talented and wise." For Siddhant, Deepika said, "I have seen Sid his work in Gully Boy and the work he has put it in this film it is an evolution. I am extremely fond of."

    Deepika talks about her role and more:
    So how is Alisha different from Deepika's other roles like Piku, Veronica or even a Tara, to which she said, "It is very difficult to say, all I can say the something I haven't done before. Yes, I have done films and characters that are from love stories or relationship dramas." 

    Deepika also added, " I want to say the character is bold, raw and a lot more real and very vulnerable, stripped naked  (emotional wise) and to do that on screen, it had to come from a very deep place." "Yes, it is not to say I have to dig deep and visit some unpleased place from my own life like my mental issue and yes, this character needed to be like that," said the actress. 

    Deepika Padukone added, "You have never seen me playing a character like this or ever seen any other Indian actors playing such a role. I can confidently say India has never seen a film like this. So I can say it is many first, and Shakun is really great at his forte is love relationship."

    The makers have unveiled the trailer today; Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 this year on Amazon Prime Video.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi RCB

    Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi

    The Lord of the Rings Amazon confirms the series title as The Rings of Power to release in multiple languages drb

    The Lord of the Rings: Amazon confirms series’ title as ‘The Rings of Power’; to release in multiple languages

    Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19 drb

    Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19

    Hollywood Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent drb

    Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU RCB

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU

    Recent Stories

    Ajit Doval turns 77: Nine moments from the master spy's career

    Ajit Doval turns 77: Nine moments from the master spy's career

    Does Priyanka Gandhi help her children with their homework? Here's what she said drb

    Does Priyanka Gandhi help her children with their homework? Here's what she said

    Australian Open 2022 Boo or Siuuu Crowds adopt Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration leave players medvedev krygios murray irritated confused

    Australian Open 2022: Boo or 'Siuuu'? Crowds adopt Ronaldo's celebration; leave players irritated, confused

    Boatman attacks healthcare worker, another climbs tree to avoid COVID vaccination-dnm

    Boatman attacks healthcare worker, another climbs tree to avoid COVID vaccination

    Toyota opens bookings for Hilux pick up truck in India expected to launch in March 2022 gcw

    Toyota opens bookings for Hilux pick up truck in India, expected to launch in March 2022

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon