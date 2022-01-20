Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

In an exclusive interview, Deepika said her character (Alisha) in Gehraiyaan is bold, raw and that she had to go to some deep dark places in her own life to understand Alisha.

Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan trailer is out, which shows an urban, complex love story between Deepika Padukone and her cousin Ananya Panday's fiance Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, sounds exciting, right? It is far more interesting and profoundly defined by the director, Shakun Batra, as a 'mirror into modern adult relationships'.

The trailer starts showing Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and husband Karan's (Dhairya Karwa) stormy married life before introducing Alisha's cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). And soon, the trailer shows Alisha and Zain getting attracted to each other, leading to a hush-hush relationship. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry is worth watching. In the film, the crew have an intimacy director Dar Gai. Who helped the actors, and directors to choreograph safe and consensual intimate scenes in films.

During the press conference Karan Johar, producer of the film told the media when Shakun Batra flew to London to narrate Gehraiyaan to Deepika, when she was shooting for 83. DP had taken two days to respond to the filmmaker, which made Shakun worried. Soon Deepika updated the filmmaker, saying that she was overwhelmed by the script and took me some time to process.

Talking about her character Alisha, she said that her part in Gehraiyaan is exceptionally close to my heart and definitely one of the most challenging characters I have displayed on the screen. "I and we all (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhariya Karwa and Ananya Panday) have given so much to this film emotional, mentally and physically it all comes from the place of trust towards our director Shakun," said while talking about the director of the film.

We can say the film also forced infidelity by going through the tailer. When asked about the same the producer and director jumped in and said, “On the face of it, people might feel it is a film on infidelity in relationships, but there is so much more to it," said Karan. Director Shakun also explained, saying his film doens't have infidelity under the garb of discovering a soulmate because I don't think relationships work like that; it is more about finding yourself.”

Deepika made some good friends on the sets:

The actress said, "We were in Goa just after the lockdown was over and spent four months shooting. I made some amazing friends, Dhariya is like my older brother; he will be there for me anytime when I am in a problem, as per Ananya, she is like my baby sister. She is younger than my sister (Anisha Padukone), so much talented and wise." For Siddhant, Deepika said, "I have seen Sid his work in Gully Boy and the work he has put it in this film it is an evolution. I am extremely fond of."

Deepika talks about her role and more:

So how is Alisha different from Deepika's other roles like Piku, Veronica or even a Tara, to which she said, "It is very difficult to say, all I can say the something I haven't done before. Yes, I have done films and characters that are from love stories or relationship dramas."

Deepika also added, " I want to say the character is bold, raw and a lot more real and very vulnerable, stripped naked (emotional wise) and to do that on screen, it had to come from a very deep place." "Yes, it is not to say I have to dig deep and visit some unpleased place from my own life like my mental issue and yes, this character needed to be like that," said the actress.

Deepika Padukone added, "You have never seen me playing a character like this or ever seen any other Indian actors playing such a role. I can confidently say India has never seen a film like this. So I can say it is many first, and Shakun is really great at his forte is love relationship."

The makers have unveiled the trailer today; Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 this year on Amazon Prime Video.