    Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Gehraiyaan will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Bollywood film Gehraiyaan's trailer is out, the film is directed by Shakun Batra and Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions in association with Jouska Films. The film features pivotal roles are Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video. The film is all about complex modern relationships. 

    Shakun Batra talks about the film at the trailer launch. He said that Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. 

    Deepika Padukone expresses her thoughts about the film and her role as Alisha. "My character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time," says the actress.

    Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me. I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan." 

    Talking about the film Ananya Panday said,“Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path."

    Talking about her character Tia, she said, "Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing."
     
    Dhariya Karwa said: “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience and I am excited for the global release of Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, through which the movie will reach viewers across the world. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie.”

     

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
