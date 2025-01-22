Hero Eddy to Okinawa R30: 4 Electric Scooters That Doesn't Require License in India

Looking for affordable electric scooters that don't require a driver's license for daily commutes? These scooters are practical, eco-friendly, and perfect for license-free needs.

No License Electric Scooter

Two-wheelers are a part of daily life. Instead of relying on public transport, autos, and taxis, you can save money and time by taking these bikes or electric scooters. Are you thinking of buying affordable electric scooters that don't require a driver's license? Let's see the best scooters for you.

Hero Eddy Electric Scooter

The Hero Eddy is a great choice, offering up to 85 km on a full charge. It features a 30 Ah battery pack and takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge. This scooter's top speed is limited to 25 kmph, which is within the license-free requirement. The Hero Eddy is priced at ₹72,000 (ex-showroom).

Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter

The Okinawa R30 is a reliable electric scooter offering a 60 km range on a single charge. Powered by a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery, it takes 4-5 hours for a full recharge. With a speed of 25 kmph, it ensures a safe and efficient ride. Its ex-showroom price in India is ₹61,998.

Okinawa Lite Electric Scooter

Another model from Okinawa, the Lite, is priced at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). It has a 1.25 kWh removable lithium-ion battery, providing a riding range of 60 km on a single charge. Like other scooters in this category, it takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge and maintains a maximum speed of 25 kmph.

Deltic Drixx Electric Scooter

The Deltic Drixx scooter offers a range of 70 km to 100 km depending on usage. Equipped with a 1.58 kWh battery pack, it takes 4-5 hours to charge fully. The Drixx is available at an ex-showroom price ranging from ₹58,490 to ₹84,990. These scooters are practical and eco-friendly and perfect for daily commutes without needing a driver's license.

