Hero Eddy to Okinawa R30: 4 Electric Scooters That Doesn't Require License in India

Looking for affordable electric scooters that don't require a driver's license for daily commutes? These scooters are practical, eco-friendly, and perfect for license-free needs.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

No License Electric Scooter

Two-wheelers are a part of daily life. Instead of relying on public transport, autos, and taxis, you can save money and time by taking these bikes or electric scooters. Are you thinking of buying affordable electric scooters that don't require a driver's license? Let's see the best scooters for you.

article_image2

Hero Eddy Electric Scooter

The Hero Eddy is a great choice, offering up to 85 km on a full charge. It features a 30 Ah battery pack and takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge. This scooter's top speed is limited to 25 kmph, which is within the license-free requirement. The Hero Eddy is priced at ₹72,000 (ex-showroom).

article_image3

Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter

The Okinawa R30 is a reliable electric scooter offering a 60 km range on a single charge. Powered by a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery, it takes 4-5 hours for a full recharge. With a speed of 25 kmph, it ensures a safe and efficient ride. Its ex-showroom price in India is ₹61,998.

article_image4

Okinawa Lite Electric Scooter

Another model from Okinawa, the Lite, is priced at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). It has a 1.25 kWh removable lithium-ion battery, providing a riding range of 60 km on a single charge. Like other scooters in this category, it takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge and maintains a maximum speed of 25 kmph.

article_image5

Deltic Drixx Electric Scooter

The Deltic Drixx scooter offers a range of 70 km to 100 km depending on usage. Equipped with a 1.58 kWh battery pack, it takes 4-5 hours to charge fully. The Drixx is available at an ex-showroom price ranging from ₹58,490 to ₹84,990. These scooters are practical and eco-friendly and perfect for daily commutes without needing a driver's license.

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

