    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Bride-to-be dances; Mukesh-Nita on cloud nine at Mameru ceremony - WATCH

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities have commenced with the Mameru ceremony. The couple, along with their families, celebrated this special event, which was filled with joy and tradition

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    The wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially underway. The soon-to-be-married couple, along with their families, commenced their wedding ceremonies with a traditional Mameru ceremony on Wednesday. This intimate event saw the presence of close family members and a few friends. Several photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced, capturing the joyous atmosphere. A new video showcases bride-to-be Radhika in high spirits, her happiness mirrored by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

    In one of the latest videos from the pre-wedding festivities, Radhika and Anant make a grand entrance on an elevated platform, greeted warmly by attendees. Radhika's joy was evident as she danced on the makeshift stage, while Anant held Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya in his arms. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were seen beaming with pride as they welcomed the couple. Anant's older siblings, Akash and Isha Ambani, also made appearances in the video.

    Understanding the Mameru Ceremony

    The Mameru ceremony is a cherished Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her, bearing gifts and sweets. Traditionally, the uncle presents the bride with a Panetar saree, jewelry, and ivory or white bangles (chura). Additionally, trays of beautifully packed sweets and dry fruits are gifted to the bride.

    Details of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

    The wedding festivities will officially begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah or wedding function, where guests are expected to dress in Indian traditional attire.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
