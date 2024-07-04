WATCH VIDEO: Justin Bieber lands in India to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Justin Bieber arrived at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning and will sing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday, July 05.

International pop sensation Justin Bieber landed in India early on Thursday and it is believed that he will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Justin Bieber arrived at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning and will sing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday, July 05. While the paparazzi were unable to catch a peek at the singer, his fleet of cars was observed leaving the airport grounds.

Justin Bieber in India

Bieber returned to India after seven years, but this time he would exclusively play for the Ambanis and their friends. The musician had announced a concert in India for 2022, but it was later canceled due to health concerns.

Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony will take place on Friday, July 5, at their magnificent house Antilia in Mumbai. The pair are planning a conventional and star-studded wedding on July 12.

Other performers

It was speculated that the Ambanis were in talks with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to play at their wedding festivities; however, there has been no official confirmation from the family or insiders.

