Anand Bakshi Birth Anniversary: Legendary lyricist bagged 40 Filmfare nominations, but won only 4

The evergreen songs written by legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi used to bring life to any film. The lyrics he penned for the thousands of songs that he wrote, were always successful in expressing emotion and creating a connection with the listeners. It has been almost 20 years since Anand Bakshi left the world, but because of his beautiful and timeless songs, he continues to remain in the hearts of the people.

He was born on July 21, 1930, in undivided India’s Rawalpindi, which is now in Pakistan. The mesmerising songs that he wrote were so beautiful and heart-touching that they bagged him a record-breaking 40 Filmfare awards. Yet, you might be surprised to know, that he won the Filmfare award only four times.

Anand Bakshi wanted to become a singer. However, destiny had other plans for him. He won the hearts of the people with his words and became one of the legendary lyricists of the Hindi film industry. In a career that spanned over four decades, he wrote more than 4,000 songs.

Anand Bakshi's father used to work in a bank in Rawalpindi and he used to work in the Royal Indian Navy. When India was partitioned, his family moved to India. He then came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a singer. However, when that did not happen, he chose to join the Indian Army. But, the army too couldn’t keep him away from his destiny for longer, and he tried to return to Mumbai once again.

Since childhood, Anand Bakshi was blessed with words. He knew how to weave magic with words, yet, he never wanted to become a lyricist but a singer. It is said that when he returned to Mumbai and met renowned actor Bhagwan Dada, he gave him a chance as a lyricist in his film 'Bhala Aadmi'. This film did not give recognition to Anand but caved a path for him.

It was after seven long years for Anand Bakshi to taste success. It is said that in 1963, Raj Kapoor gave a chance to him to sing in his film 'Mehndi Lage Mere Haath'. But he gained popularity with songs such as 'Pardesi Se Na Ankhiya Milana', 'Yeh Sama Sama Hai Ye Pyaar Ka' from the 1965 film 'Jab Jab Phool Khile'. These songs of Anand captured the hearts of music lovers in such a way that even today the age of this song is not old.

The speciality of Anand Bakshi was that he wrote songs for people and actors of all ages. There is a feeling of freshness of every era in the songs written by him. Although he worked with most of the music composers, his maximum pairing was always with RD Burman. Their collaboration has given some of the most beautiful songs ever.