Box Office Report: Will Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Hit: The First Case’ cross Rs 10 crores?

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Hit: The First Case’ seems to be struggling at the box office to collect even Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile, the earnings for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ also seem to be going down. Read this report to know how films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

    Last week saw the release of two films – Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra’s film ‘Hit: The First Case’. While Taapsee’s film is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, ‘Hit’ is a thriller drama. Both the films have received great reviews for their storyline and plots. However, the films have struggled to make much of an impact at the box office. The two films also faced quite a competition with already running films such as Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Amidst this, take a look at how all these films performed on Wednesday at the box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    Hit: The First Case: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's ‘Hit - The First Case’ failed to impress the audience despite getting good reviews. The film started gaining momentum after a slow start on the opening day, but still, the film is not able to score as expected. Currently, ‘Hit’ is struggling to even cross the Rs 10 crore mark. Till now the total earning of the film has been Rs 7.34 crore. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu police drama by the same name. It is basically a story of a cop who is on a hunt for a missing woman.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Image: Official film poster

    Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ also got good reviews, despite which the film is proving to be unsuccessful in pulling the audience to the theatres. The film had a slow start on an opening day. It was expected that the film might pick up over the weekend, but things clearly did not go as per expectations. After this, it also failed in the Monday test. Talking about the film's earnings on Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu's film has managed to earn roughly around Rs 2 crore.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR not included in most streamed Hindi movies of 2022 list?

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Thor: Love and Thunder: Starring actors Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman among others, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has slowed down with its business. Talking about the fourteenth-day collection of this film, i.e. on Wednesday, it only collected Rs 47 lakh from the Hindi version. The film had a net collection of Rs 81.76 crore in the first week. In this, the Hindi version earned Rs 24.23 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan debuted as a director with ‘Rocketry’, a biopic made about the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film has been performing well at the box office, and at the same time, is not all set to release on the OTT from July 26 onwards.

