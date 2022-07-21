Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR not included in most streamed Hindi movies of 2022 list?

    Ormax Media has released the latest report of films that were most streamed in the year 2022.

    Gangubai RRR not included in most streamed Hindi movies of 2022 list
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    So far this year, there has been tremendous competition between South Cinema and Bollywood at the box office. On one hand 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'The Kashmir Files' rocked the box office, while on the other hand, several other Hindi films of big Bollywood stars tanked miserably. Meanwhile, Ormax Media has released the list of top Hindi web shows and movies, which people have streamed the most in 2022, and you would be surprised to know that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’ are not included in the list. Ormax Media’s list is based on counting the views, which includes Hindi films and web shows on which a person has spent at least 30 minutes.

    As per the report, Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia-starrer ‘A Thursday’ is the most-watched film of the year 2022, so far. Release on Disney+Hotstar, it reportedly had 25.5 million views. This was followed by Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ (22.3 million) and Disney+Hotstar’s ‘Kaun Praveen Tambe?’ (20.2 million).

    ALSO READ: Netflix confirms documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding?

    Check out the complete list here: 

    1.    A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar): 25.5 million views
    2.    Gehraiyaan (Prime Video): 22.3 million views
    3.    Kaun Praveen Tambe? (Disney+ Hotstar): 20.2 million views
    4.    Jalsa (Prime Video): 13.9 million views
    5.    Sharmaji Namkeen (Prime Video) 12.7 million views
    6.    Tenth (Netflix) 10.4 million views
    7.    Forensics (G5) 8.6 million views
    8.    Thar (Netflix) 7.8 million views
    9.    Love Hostel (G5) 7.5 million views
    10.    The Loop Wrapped (Netflix) 5.7 million views

    ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian looks sexy in hot pink bikini; see pics

    Apart from the movie list, Ormax Media also released a list of most watched Hindi web series and shows. Under this, Jitendra Kumar-starrer ‘Panchayat season 2’ has led the category while Abhay Pannu’s directorial ‘Rocket Boys’ stands at number two and ‘Piggy Bank’ season 3 is at third place.

    Take a look at the top 10 shows under this category: 

    1.    Panchayat Season 2: Amazon Prime Video
    2.    Rocket Boys: SonyLIV
    3.    Piggy Bank season 3: SonyLIV
    4.    Rudra: Disney+Hotstar
    5.    Human: Disney+Hotstar
    6.    The Great Indian Murder Disney+Hotstar
    7.    Mai: Netflix
    8.    Bhaukaal: MX Player
    9.    Apaharan season 2: Alt Balaji
    10.    Ashram season 3: MX Player

    Along with this, a list of the most awaited Hindi films of 2022 has also been released. But many fans are not satisfied with this list. Many questioned the absence of Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', while some said that Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' should also be on the list. The list has also skipped Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

    This list of Ormax Media comes in just a week after IMDB released the list of top 10 Indian films of 2022 in India. 'Vikram', 'KGF Chapter 2', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Hridayam' and 'RRR' topped the list with more than eight ratings.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 8:50 AM IST
