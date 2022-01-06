  • Facebook
    Amir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh's have sought divorce after nine years of marriage, say reports

    Television couple Amir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s nine years of marriage has come to an end as the couple’s divorce has been finalised, as per reports.

    Amir Ali Sanjeeda Shaikh have sought divorce after nine years of marriage say reports drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh, Amir Ali/Instagram

    Television actors Amir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have reportedly ended their marriage of nine years. Amir and Sanjeeda had dated for a while before their Nikah; they were one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of the television industry.

    The rumours about their separation had started in the year 2020 itself. However, nothing official word had come in from the two actors. And now, there are reports that the two have officially been divorced, ending their marriage of nearly a decade.

    Media reports also suggest that even before their divorce, the two had separated and are now leading their private lives away from each other. It is also being said that Amir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh would not give out any confirmation on their divorce, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for showing cleavage; netizens call her 'besharam', check video

    Amir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have a daughter together from their marriage. As per reports, Sanjeeda has got custody of their two-year-old daughter, Arya. She is presently living at her parents’ residence along with her daughter. Once when they were asked about their daughter and separation, Sanjeeda, reportedly, had said that she only wants to make her daughter feel proud while Amir said he want Sanjeeda to always be happy. The two did not speak a word on their differences or separation, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out

    The two actors, Amir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh married each other in the year 2012. Their daughter, Arya, was born through surrogacy. Amir and Sanjeeda were seen together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye’s eight-season where they lit a fire on the stage with their scintillating performances.

    On the work front, Amir Ali is presently in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of his next project. He was also featured in a music video ‘Majnu’ sung by Mika Singh. The actor shared the song’s video on his Instagram handle. Apart from this, he is also quite active on social media, making several trending reels.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
