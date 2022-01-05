Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, here are four shades of the actress that make her stand apart from the rest.

Deepika Padukone has turned 36-year-old as she celebrates her birthday on January 05. One of the finest actresses of the Hindi film industry, Deepika has time and again proved what she is capable of. The actress is a go-getter that never fails to surprise her fans with her excellent performances. The multi-tasker that she is, Deepika is not only an actor but dons a few more hats.

Actor: Deepika Padukone debuted in the Hindi film industry with Farah Khan directorial ‘Om Shanti Om’. She got a big break, given that she was paired opposite Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Deepika has had no looking back; she has very well established herself as an ace actor and has gone on working with some of the best of filmmakers of Bollywood. Deepika has also had a stint in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel.

Producer: After proving her mantle as an actor, there has been no stopping away for Deepika Padukone. She stepped in the shoes of a producer. The recently released film, ‘83’ starring her husband Ranveer Singh and herself in lead roles, is one of the many films that the actor has produced.

Philanthropist: With her foundation ‘Live, Love, Laugh’, Deepika Padukone has displayed her philanthropist side as well. She has often spoken up on the issue of mental health. Her foundation has helped many people to overcome mental health issues and to lead a life that is filled with love and laugh. Deepika, herself, has spoken about being in depression, which is why her foundation also works around the same pitch. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

