Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for showing cleavage; netizens call her 'besharam', check video

TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has once again been trolled. She had posted a sultry clip on her Instagram and was brutally trolled for the same. In the clip posted by the diva, she was seen wearing an orange bra, showing her cleavage and her stomach. The outfit of the actress created a storm on social media. In the clip, she was seen untangling her as she stood in front of her makeup room.

She was slammed and was said that she should not address herself as a Muslim due to her western dressing sense. She was also questioned for her dressing sense and was called besharam, chichori. Some fans called her beautiful and filled her section with praiseworthy comments.

The actress is known for uploading sexy videos on her account and often leaves her fans stunned. One of the noted comments on her video read that there have been many actresses in the industry, but she is the most beautiful and better than all.

In the clip, she is seen making cute faces while posing in a dress. Some fans had even said that her cuteness could not be beaten. To talk about the personal life of the actress, she is married to Aamir Ali. Reportedly they parted ways in 2020. The couple also has a daughter via surrogacy. In an interview, Aamir had once revealed in an interview with SpotboyE that he had known his wife Sanjeeda for a very long time. He had maintained a dignified silence all through the rumours and speculations and that he would not like to talk about the same.