  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for showing cleavage; netizens call her 'besharam', check video

    TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has once again been trolled. She had posted a sultry clip on her Instagram and was brutally trolled for showing her cleavage.To talk about the personal life of the actress, she is married to Aamir Ali.

    Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled for showing cleavage; netizens call her 'besharam', check video SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has once again been trolled. She had posted a sultry clip on her Instagram and was brutally trolled for the same. In the clip posted by the diva, she was seen wearing an orange bra, showing her cleavage and her stomach. The outfit of the actress created a storm on social media. In the clip, she was seen untangling her as she stood in front of her makeup room.

    She was slammed and was said that she should not address herself as a Muslim due to her western dressing sense. She was also questioned for her dressing sense and was called besharam, chichori. Some fans called her beautiful and filled her section with praiseworthy comments.

    The actress is known for uploading sexy videos on her account and often leaves her fans stunned. Oner of the noted comments on her video read that there have been many actresses in the industry, but she is the most beautiful  and better than all. 

    The actress is known for uploading sexy videos on her account and often leaves her fans stunned. One of the noted comments on her video read that there have been many actresses in the industry, but she is the most beautiful  and better than all. 

    In the clip, she is seen making cute faces while posing in a dress. Some fans had even said that her cuteness could not be beaten. To talk about the personal life of the actress, she is married to Aamir Ali. Reportedly they parted ways in 2020. The couple also has a daughter via surrogacy. In an interview, Aamir had once revealed in an interview with SpotboyE that he had known his wife Sanjeeda for a very long time. He had maintained a dignified silence all through the rumours and speculations and that he would not like to talk about the same.  

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say drb

    Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say

    Will Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal have court marriage? Here's what we know SCJ

    Will Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal have court marriage? Here's what we know

    Atrangi Re new poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush 'celebrate love' SCJ

    Atrangi Re new poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush 'celebrate love'

    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year drb

    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year

    Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah reveals she sat at home post playing mother to Akshay Kumar for this reason scj

    Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah reveals she sat at home post playing mother to Akshay Kumar for this reason

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh finds more allies against BJP; Apna Dal faction joins hands with SP

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh finds more allies against BJP; Apna Dal faction joins hands with SP

    Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say drb

    Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say

    Will Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal have court marriage? Here's what we know SCJ

    Will Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal have court marriage? Here's what we know

    International flight operations expected to return to normalcy by year-end: Aviation Ministry-dnm

    International flight operations expected to return to normalcy by year-end: Aviation Ministry

    French footballer Karim Benzema found GUILTY in sex-tape blackmail case, gets 1 year suspended jail term ayh

    French footballer Karim Benzema found GUILTY in sex-tape blackmail case, gets 1 year suspended jail term

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon