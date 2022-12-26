Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture goes viral: Couple celebrate Christmas with close family

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the traditional Christmas lunch with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita and others. Both are one of Bollywood's cutest and most popular couples. It was their first Christmas as a married couple with a child.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's prettiest and most adored couples. This year, the Kapoor family members attended the traditional Christmas brunch, as they do every year. It was a memorable Christmas for the Brahmastras since it was not only their first Christmas together, but also their first Christmas as Raha's parents.

    Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan, and others joined the couple. 

    Alia and Ranbir had already enjoyed Christmas Eve with Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt, and close friend Ayan Mukerji.

    Alia has now posted a collection of images from her Christmas festivities to her own Instagram account. Ranbir hugging Alia as he kisses her on the cheek in one of the photographs. Other pictures show Alia with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Soni and Shaheen. Ranbir and Alia appear in the third photo with Randhir, Babita, Karisma, and Neetu.

    “It’s the best time of year… with the world's best people. Merry merry always from my family to yours," Alia captioned the photos.

    Soni Razdan took to Instagram on Sunday to post a slew of images from Alia-personal Ranbir's Christmas celebrations. But a little red ball with the word Raha inscribed on it attracted our attention. 

    On the other hand, Alia looked lovely in a red top with a charming Christmas-themed hairband. On the other hand, Ranbir dressed casually in a white shirt and a beanie for the little gathering. Neetu Kapoor posted a family photo on Instagram and wished her followers a "Merry Christmas."

    Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a few years. Raha, their daughter, was born in November of this year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, when she appeared alongside Ranbir for the first time. In addition, Alia Bhatt shot her Hollywood first feature Heart of Stone, this year. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

