Unique Christmas Gift for Samantha Ruth Prabhu that will make you smile

Samantha Ruth Prabhu receives an ideal Christmas present amid her Myositis Battle. Which she later dedicates to her fellow fighters. The gift was from her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran.

On Sunday (December 25), Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a unique Christmas present from her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran. The actress has been on bed rest due to Myositis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a challenging year. Not only was she in the headlines because of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, but she was also diagnosed with Myositis, a rare autoimmune ailment. However, her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran, surprised her on Christmas with a bespoke present. The present was a plaque with an inspirational statement for her, referring to her as the Woman of Steel.

“Woman of Steel…The tunnel is dark and there’s no end in sight. It was promised, but there’s no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You’re made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don’t, only fighters like you win the fight…Because what doesn’t defeat you…makes you stronger than ever…And stronger forever," the message read.

Samantha shared the pic of the gift on Instagram and wrote, “Thankyou To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting… we’ll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever soon.

Samantha's followers and fans joined Rahul Ravindran to cheer Samantha. Many social media users encouraged Samantha to get well soon and return stronger. “SAM will be back," a comment read. “More power to you sam♥️ come back stronger better than ever" added another. “Woman of steel❤️‍ Your comeback is going to be stronger than ever. Sending you lots of love," added another.

Samantha has a few projects in the works, but she is more concerned with improving and treating herself. Her management recently disclosed that owing to 'unforeseen circumstances,' the actress may only be able to begin filming for her Bollywood projects in May 2023. Even though she will begin filming for her forthcoming love drama Kushi in January, she will not return to other Hindi films until April or May.