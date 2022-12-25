Christmas 2022: Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, and Anshula Kapoor spread Xmas joy

It is finally Christmas eve today. While the last two years, people celebrated Xmas eve with their families because of the COVID-19 pandemic, let us glance at how Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, and Anshula Kapoor have celebrated Christmas and spread joy amongst fans.

Image: Alia Bhatt, Anshula Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna / Instagram

Christmas is finally here. This year 2022, has been a mellow year for Bollywood films as most of them starring big names flopped badly, at the box office. But keeping all this aside, it does not dampen the festive spirit of Bollywood celebs who have started celebrating Christmas with their families. Making Christmas eve more special, we look at how Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, and Anshula Kapoor are ringing in the merrier Christmas eve with their families. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: Top 3 international destinations to visit during the winter holidays

Image: Soni Razdan / Instagram

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt had three big bollywood hits in 2022 with films Brahmastra, pan-Indian hit RRR, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The newest mommy in town who also got married to hubby Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year, is currently spending lots of time and enjoying the journey of motherhood with their baby girl Raha Kapoor. While Alia is working hard to get back in shape post her delivery, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Tu Jhooti Mein Makkaar, also starring actress Shraddha Kapoor, has piqued the curiosity of fans. Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, took to Instagram and posted, two different pictures of them celebrating Christmas Eve together. In one of them, Alia Bhatt is dressed in a red sweater dress with a Santa hairband on her head. She is giving a smiling pose with sister Shaheen and mommy Soni Razdan. The caption reads how it is a jolly time to celebrate Xmas as the sisters, Alia and Shaheen, are at home together. In another one, Alia Bhatt is hugging her mother, Soni Razdan. The caption reads Merry Christmas.

Image: Twinkle Khanna / Instagram

Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar's wife and renowned book author, Twinkle Khanna, wishes her fans a merry Christmas by posting a video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Twinkle attempts to sing in her voice a Christmas carol. Her caption read, "Incase Santa didn’t get you a gift I am giving you something that may just make your lips twitch and your ears burn. Merry Christmas to all of you and especially our Tweak Tribe. By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?."

Image: Karisma Kapoor / Instagram

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor, the iconic Bollywood star, took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself. In the image, she spreads festive vibes to her fans dressed in a red shirt and pyjamas with a Christmas cap on her head and her adorable puppy on her lap. Her caption read, "Christmas cookies and Coffee. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with Peace, Joy and Positivity."

Image: Anshula Kapoor / Instagram