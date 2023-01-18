Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium'

    In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, Alia Bhatt opened up on the main reason behind why she had to lose weight post their daughter Raha's birth in November 2022.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    New mom Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl Raha Kapoor with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in November last year. In the latest interview with a leading entertainment portal, Alia spoke about 'women struggling with their new appearance post pregnancy'. 

    The actor opened up about her relating to new mothers 'who want to lose weight' after delivery. Alia also spoke about her weight loss since giving birth to Raha, and said that she had to shed weight because of films.

    The RRR fame global Bollywood diva said that new mothers put a lot of pressure on themselves on wanting to come back to looking a certain way. Alia Bhatt added that because bollywood films and films in general 'are a visual medium', 'she has to 'look appealing', and therefore 'had to lose weight' after Raha's birth on November 6, 2022. In a new interview, Alia admitted to loving food. She spoke about the type of pressure every women faces today before their pregnancy because of social media. 

    Alia started by saying, "I really want to talk about this. A lot of women struggle with their new appearance post pregnancy. They tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to, get back to looking a certain way. Everyone wants to lose weight. And I can relate to that."

    Furthermore, the Raazi star also opened up on her love for food and also loving to eat in general. She also talked about her transformational weight loss post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth in November 2022. Now the diva is back to the way she was before her pregnancy. She would resume working in few months. Shedding more light on the same, Alia shares, "I love food. I love to eat. And I had to lose weight because films are a visual medium, and you need to look healthy. You have to look appealing."

    Alia opened up on how girls in digital age today are constantly worried about themselves. She added how there is a constant pressure because of how they look. More so because of social media age. Alia adds, "In today’s age, with every picture appearing on social media. Girls before their pregnancy, are constantly worried about how they look. Women should take a moment to appreciate their bodies."

